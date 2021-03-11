SMI 10’884 -0.2%  SPI 13’684 -0.1%  Dow 32’614 1.0%  DAX 14’569 0.2%  Euro 1.1077 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’846 0.7%  Gold 1’726 0.0%  Bitcoin 52’508 0.9%  Dollar 0.9242 -0.6%  Öl 69.6 2.0% 

NetApp Hires Harvard and Method as it Shakes up Global Communications

Chime's technology specialists beat out competition to win respective regional briefs

SALT LAKE CITY, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a competitive review of its communications agencies, NetApp has retained new agencies in the U.K. and U.S. – with Harvard taking on the U.K. brief, and sister agency Method securing the U.S.-wide remit. Each agency has been given a broad integrated brief, tasked with helping NetApp strengthen its leadership reputation and be recognized as a global cloud-led software leader in the market.

NetApp leverages 28 years of data-centric innovation to help organizations everywhere accelerate their digital transformation by putting their data to work in the applications that elevate their business –whether on premises or in the cloud.

Over the last year, the company has started to unveil a cleaner, more contemporary, vibrant brand to embrace a new chapter in its story, thus expanding what NetApp means to existing and new audiences who have to keep up with today's relentless pace of change. Harvard and Method will bring the company's refreshed look and positioning to life through an integrated communications programme. The agencies will work together to deliver strategic storytelling and creative campaigns that are globally consistent and locally relevant.

According to James Whitemore, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at NetApp, going into this process, NetApp wanted to find agencies that would work alongside the company to shake things up and increase its external voice in the marketplace.

"We are at a key point in our company transformation so finding strategic communications partners who understand our foundations and can think creatively to tell data-driven stories was pivotal," said Whitemore. "Many brands say they want to do something different; few actually do but we are one of them. And we know Harvard and Method will be instrumental in increasing awareness of NetApp's unique value proposition and moving the share of voice needle," he added.        

The global pitch process, which started last October, was run as individual processes with separate briefs in each region, with a focus on identifying like-minded and leading agencies in the key markets.

"Method's sweet spot is working with strong brands, like NetApp, who have bold visions and goals not only for their own growth but also for how they will uniquely enable their customers, through innovation, to transform and change the world," said David Parkinson, CEO of Method. "Our tech and cloud expertise, coupled with a strong integrated and creative comms approach, was the perfect match, and, at the perfect time, for NetApp and we're thrilled to be on this new journey with them."

Ellie Thompson, Managing Director, PR and AR at Harvard said: "Our goal at Harvard is to help brands make their move – and there couldn't be a brand more aligned to that right now than NetApp. Throughout the RFP process – which was a standout process in the way it was run – we were genuinely excited by NetApp's mission, its refreshed brand personality, and its desire to bring to life its core customer-centricity. We can't wait to get to work and start to reshape its story here in the UK."

About NetApp

NetApp is a global cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloudlike experiences on premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Method

Method is the PR and marketing partner for challenger brands shaking up the status quo and market leaders facing challenges of their own. To learn more, visit methodcommunications.com or connect through LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Harvard

Harvard is a technology PR and marketing agency that helps clients make their move. An award-winning London-based agency, it works for a raft of technology brands, from global giants to disruptive start-ups, helping them to tell their stories in the most imaginative way possible, and take them to the right people, in the right places, time after time. For more information, visit www.harvard.co.uk.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/621035/Method_Communications___Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1454297/Harvard_Logo.jpg

