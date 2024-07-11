|
NetApp Expands Intelligent Data Infrastructure Capabilities to Power Strategic Cloud Workloads
New capabilities empower customers to run data-intensive workloads like GenAI and VMware environments more easilySINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 July 2024 - NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, today announced the introduction of new capabilities designed for strategic cloud workloads including GenAI and VMware. These enhancements to NetApp data and storage services reduce the resources and risks for customers to manage these strategic workloads across increasingly complex hybrid multicloud environments.
"Strategic workloads, including GenAI and virtualized environments, are driving business innovation and have increasingly complex and resource-intensive infrastructure requirements that are pushing IT teams to the limit," said Pravjit Tiwana, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Storage at NetApp. "NetApp is helping customers take back control of their data with intelligent data infrastructure that leverages unified data storage, integrated data services, and automated cloud operations. Even when they are up against specific and nuanced technology requirements for modern workloads, NetApp gives them the tools they need to optimize and simplify their data operations in their environments across the hybrid multicloud."
"Enterprises in APAC are eager to tap the innovative power of GenAI and virtualized environments. Yet they are often held back by complexity, security and cost constraints," said Matthew Swinbourne, CTO Cloud Architecture at NetApp Asia Pacific. "The range of enhancements announced by NetApp today aims to address challenges like these. With a robust, intelligent data infrastructure, APAC organizations will be able to harness their entire data estate, maximize their GenAI investments, and usher in a new era of innovation."
To advance intelligent data infrastructure deployments that better support strategic workloads like GenAI and VMware environments, NetApp is announcing new capabilities, including:
"When it comes to GenAI, the prime focus for organizations is to adapt their data strategies to ensure they can balance data security, cost efficiency and innovation as they leverage pre-built LLMs to surface relevant, useful insights from their proprietary, business-relevant data," said Archana Venkatraman, Senior Research Director, Cloud Data Management at IDC. "NetApp's intelligent data infrastructure capabilities can help customers overcome the data challenges and offer specific guidance to automate workflows that can securely feed private data directly into public cloud providers' LLMs. In addition, NetApp's BlueXP data classification capability has the potential to mitigate the risks in data operations for AI because it allows users to discover and categorize data so that the right data is fed into the right model without exposing confidential, personal or restricted information."
"Organizations are now facing different economic realities with regards to virtualized environments, and we all need to move quickly to address recent industry shifts," said Derek Elbert, Solutions Architect at WWT. "Optimizing the cost versus performance equation of VMware workloads has become a primary initiative for us, with the objective of continuing to provide scalability and performance while reducing unnecessary system and software resources. NetApp's offerings, such as the BlueXP disaster recovery service and the optimization metrics from Cloud Insights, help us better ensure the right levels of resource allocation and protection schemes for virtual environments, allowing us to focus on putting our infrastructure to work without killing the FinOps metrics."
Additional Resources
About NetApp
NetApp is the intelligent data infrastructure company, combining unified data storage, integrated data services, and CloudOps solutions to turn a world of disruption into opportunity for every customer. NetApp creates silo-free infrastructure, harnessing observability and AI to enable the industry's best data management. As the only enterprise-grade storage service natively embedded in the world's biggest clouds, our data storage delivers seamless flexibility. In addition, our data services create a data advantage through superior cyber resilience, governance, and application agility. Our CloudOps solutions provide continuous optimization of performance and efficiency through observability and AI. No matter the data type, workload, or environment, with NetApp you can transform your data infrastructure to realize your business possibilities. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
