04.12.2019 22:01:00

NetApp, ENS-Inc Secure California Data Center Modernization Contract

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), the leader in cloud data services, today announced that Enterprise Networking Solutions, Inc. (ENS-Inc), which develops and deploys scalable solutions to help organizations maximize their IT investments, has been awarded an exclusive three-year contract by the State of California Department of General Services (DGS) to deliver NetApp’s industry-leading data center modernization and hybrid cloud infrastructure solutions to the State of California.

For this contract, ENS-Inc serves as the sole provider of a complete catalog of all NetApp® enterprise technology to the State of California, including data center equipment and associated data center hardware (for example, servers, storage, converged and hyperconverged systems, on-campus networking, and fabric).

State and local government agencies are moving to the cloud, but on-premises infrastructure is needed for workloads that cannot be migrated to the public cloud. ENS-Inc can now deliver NetApp’s open and scalable on-premises hybrid cloud infrastructure to the State of California, while also enabling California agencies and departments to use their data fabric to control, integrate, move, and consistently manage their data across their public cloud and on-premises data center environments. This flexibility will allow California to design its data fabric to deliver information where, when, and how it is needed for citizen services.

"Large states like California are challenged when it comes to modernization,” adds Mark Scannell, California district manager at NetApp. "Departments are finding it difficult to move data across their various environments, including on-premises, private cloud, and public cloud. With our hybrid cloud infrastructure and NetApp’s data fabric strategy, agencies have the flexibility to orchestrate data across hybrid multicloud environments to deliver a single, unified experience.”

"ENS-Inc already hosts the on-premises storage-as-a-service (StaaS) private cloud for the State of California, and through this new contract we are uniquely positioned to help departments and agencies throughout the State leverage the NetApp portfolio to build a data fabric that takes advantage of the economics and elasticity of the cloud while maintaining control of their data,” said Chad Hodges, VP of Business Development at ENS-Inc. "With full data mobility, government agencies can accelerate their digital transformation without being locked into proprietary vendor solutions.”

For additional information on NetApp public sector solutions, visit NetApp Solutions for the U.S. Public Sector.

About NetApp

NetApp is the leader in cloud data services, empowering global organizations to change their world with data. Together with our partners, we are the only ones who can help you build your unique data fabric. Simplify hybrid multiclouds and securely deliver the right data, services and applications to the right people at the right time. Learn more at www.netapp.com.

About Enterprise Networking Solutions, Inc. (ENS-Inc)

ENS-Inc is a premier State of California IT solutions provider, delivering proven and scalable technology solutions since 1999. With key expertise in Virtualization, Cloud Integration, and Business Continuity/Disaster Recovery (BC/DR), ENS-Inc partners with clients to build vital and secure IT infrastructures that empower the mobility and agility today’s business requires. ENS-Inc enables clients to securely manage their IT infrastructures from anywhere, at any time, from a variety of mobile devices, while delivering maximum uptime of the crucial IT services businesses and agencies depend on. For more information visit https://www.ens-inc.com/.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at http://www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

