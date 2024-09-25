|
25.09.2024 04:00:04
NetApp Accelerates Critical Block Storage Workloads with New High-Performance Systems
|
Advances in intelligent data infrastructure enable simplicity, powerful high-end capabilities, and affordability for enterprise storageSINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 September 2024 - NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, today announced the release of its new all-flash NetApp ASA A-Series storage systems, optimized for block storage, to enable storage modernization for every organization. With these new systems and continued advancements to NetApp's intelligent data infrastructure, customers no longer need to make tradeoffs between operational simplicity, high-end capabilities, and affordability in their storage.
The new all-flash NetApp ASA A-Series systems are positioned to help customers manage their most advanced block storage workloads by providing three key benefits:
"Our customers tell us that the demands on their infrastructure keep intensifying so they need storage systems that deliver real value through power, affordability and simplicity," said Sandeep Singh, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise Storage at NetApp. "With the new NetApp ASA A-Series systems, our customers can modernize their operations to meet the demands of more powerful workloads on block storage without having to choose between operational simplicity and high-end capabilities. Simpler operations at an affordable price point ensure our customers have the time and resources to apply their powerful storage systems to drive innovation across their business."
Continuing Investment in Intelligent Data Infrastructure
In addition to the ASA A-Series, NetApp is continuing to advance intelligent data infrastructure with the release of several new enhancements to its portfolio, including:
"What sets NetApp apart is not just the strength of its storage systems, as displayed by its new ASA A-Series, but also its comprehensive portfolio of solutions to support data operations both on-premises and in the cloud," said Simon Robinson, Principal Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group, part of TechTarget. "The definition of value is changing for IT customers. It isn't just about price or performance anymore; it's both. Organizations are running increasingly advanced workloads but need to do so with budgets that they can sustain for the long term. By packaging incredible simplicity for block storage workloads with impressive performance and affordable TCO in its ASA A-Series, NetApp is giving organizations the tools they need to succeed in the era of data and intelligence."
Additional Resources
NetApp

About NetApp
NetApp is the intelligent data infrastructure company, combining unified data storage, integrated data services, and CloudOps solutions to turn a world of disruption into opportunity for every customer. NetApp creates silo-free infrastructure, harnessing observability and AI to enable the industry's best data management. As the only enterprise-grade storage service natively embedded in the world's biggest clouds, our data storage delivers seamless flexibility. In addition, our data services create a data advantage through superior cyber resilience, governance, and application agility. Our CloudOps solutions provide continuous optimization of performance and efficiency through observability and AI. No matter the data type, workload, or environment, with NetApp you can transform your data infrastructure to realize your business possibilities. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.


