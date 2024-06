Net Asset Value(s)

11 June 2024

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

NAV announcement

As at close of business on 7 June 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows:

NAV per Ordinary share of 1p – 45.33 pence.

