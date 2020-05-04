<
04.05.2020 10:00:00

Net asset value as per April 30, 2020

On April 30, 2020, net asset value was SEK 234 per share.

The closing price on April 30, 2020, was SEK 202.80 for the Class A shares and SEK 202.20 for the Class C shares.


Stockholm, May 4, 2020

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)


For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00


Submitted for publication on May 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

