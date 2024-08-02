Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’066 -2.0%  SPI 16’061 -1.8%  Dow 40’348 -1.2%  DAX 17’866 -1.2%  Euro 0.9408 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’730 -0.7%  Gold 2’463 0.7%  Bitcoin 56’023 -1.8%  Dollar 0.8718 -0.2%  Öl 80.2 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Meyer Burger Technology135706599Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Sandoz124359842Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278Apple908440DocMorris4261528Tesla11448018
Top News
DKSH-Aktie: DKSH hat Auftrag von Kyowa Kirin aus Japan erhalten
Feintool-Aktie: Feintool-CEO sieht Unternehmen trotz Herausforderungen als "zukunftsfähig" aufgestellt
Die Expertenmeinungen zur Apple-Aktie im Juli 2024
NVIDIA oder Super Micro Computer - Welche Aktie ist die bessere Wahl?
Spexis-Aktie: Börsenaufsicht hat Handel mit Spexis-Aktien ausgesetzt
Suche...
Northern 2 VCT Aktie [Valor: 720865 / ISIN: GB0005356430]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.08.2024 09:00:00

Net Asset Value

finanzen.net zero Northern 2 VCT-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Northern 2 VCT
0.52 GBP 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

2 AUGUST 2024

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

UNAUDITED NET ASSET VALUE AS AT 30 JUNE 2024

Northern 2 VCT PLC ("the Company”) is a Venture Capital Trust ("VCT”) launched in 1999 and managed by Mercia Fund Management Limited. The Company’s objective is to provide long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth, by investing in a portfolio of investments mainly comprising unquoted venture capital holdings. In order to maintain approval by HM Revenue & Customs as a VCT, the Company is required to comply on a continuing basis with the provisions of Section 274 of the Income Tax Act 2007.

The unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 30 June 2024 was 56.9 pence (31 March 2024: 57.3 pence).

For the purposes of calculating the net asset value per share, quoted investments are carried at bid price as at 30 June 2024 and unquoted investments are carried at fair value as at 30 June 2024 as determined by the directors.

New Investments:
During the three months ended 30 June 2024 two new venture capital investments were completed.


Name of company             
Business activity 		Amount
invested
£ million
Ski Zoom (t/a Heidi Ski)Booking platform for flexible winter mountain breaks1.4
Culture AICyber security – employee training and monitoring platform1.4

In addition to the new investments above, £1.3 million was invested in two existing portfolio companies during the quarter.

Realisations:
During the three months ended 30 June 2024 there were no significant venture capital investment exits.

The number of ordinary shares in issue at 30 June 2024 was 226,051,775. During the three months ended 30 June 2024 17,376,231 shares were allotted pursuant to the Company’s 2023/24 public share offer.

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Ltd – 0330 223 1430
Website:        www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are not incorporated into, nor forms part of, this announcement.


Nachrichten zu Northern 2 VCT PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Northern 2 VCT PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:

✅ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
✅ Casey’s General Stores Inc.
✅ Arthur J. Gallagher

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Casey’s General Stores Inc. und Arthur J. Gallagher, inklusive Rebalancing

Inside Trading & Investment

06:28 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Rekordhoch im Blick
01.08.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 01. August 2024
01.08.24 Weak Currencies, High Debt and Aging Nations: Part 1
31.07.24 Jahreshoch bleibt im Visier der Anleger
31.07.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
30.07.24 Julius Bär: 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Kering SA
30.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Lonza, Swiss Life
30.07.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Casey’s General Stores Inc. und Arthur J. Gallagher, inklusive Rebalancing
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’850.00 8.65
Short 14’900.00 18.67
Short 15’150.00 13.79
SMI-Kurs: 12’065.45 02.08.2024 09:12:44
Long 11’680.00 19.85
Long 11’400.00 13.76
Long 10’980.00 8.91
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum legt der Euro zu - EUR/CHF knackt 95 Rappen
Amazon kann Gewinne deutlich steigern: Amazon-Aktie gibt wegen enttäuschendem Ausblick nach
VW-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Erwartungen im zweiten Quartal geschlagen
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Aktie News: AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) büsst am Donnerstagnachmittag ein
So schätzen Analysten die DEUTZ-Aktie ein
Nach Fed-Entscheid: Wall Street sackt zum Handelsschluss ab -- SMI im Feiertag -- DAX schliesst deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Rheinmetall-Aktie im Plus: Auftragseingang vom spanischen Heer
NIO Aktie News: NIO am Donnerstagnachmittag im Minusbereich
Moderna-Aktie im Sinkflug: Moderna weiter in den roten Zahlen
CrowdStrike-Aktie stürzt ab: Cathie Wood nutzt die Gelegenheit und kauft Anteile

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit