08.12.2019 18:30:00

NET 1 LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. - UEPS

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) between September 12, 2018 and November 8, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for UEPS investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the UEPS class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1738.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (2) the Company had misclassified its investment in Cell C Proprietary Limited; (3) the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year 2018 were overstating its income; and (4) as a result, UEPS's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 3, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1738.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

