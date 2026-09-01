Nestle To Sell Mainstream VMS Business To Yellow Wood For $1 Bln

(RTTNews) - Nestlé (NSTR.L, NESN.SW) on Tuesday said it has agreed to divest its mainstream Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS) business, the Holistic Health portfolio, to private equity firm Yellow Wood Partners for $1 billion.

The transaction, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close by the first half of 2027.

The deal includes seven brands, Nature's Bounty, Osteo Bi-Flex, Ester-C, Gard, Nuun, Puritan's Pride and Sisu, as well as Nestlé's U.S. private-label supplements business and related manufacturing, packaging, warehousing and distribution operations.

The business generated $1.2 billion in sales in 2025 and operates predominantly in the U.S., with a presence in several other markets including Canada and China.

Nestlé CEO Philipp Navratil said, "This is another important step in the strategic transformation of our portfolio. We are focusing our resources where we have the strongest competitive advantage. With Nestlé's strong innovation and brand-building capabilities, we are well positioned for growth in the premium, science-led VMS space, where brands such as Solgar and Pure Encapsulations continue to perform strongly. At the same time, the category has evolved, and the mainstream VMS business requires a different approach under dedicated ownership."

The transaction marks Yellow Wood Partners' sixth acquisition from major consumer companies since 2019. The Boston-based private equity firm previously acquired ChapStick from Haleon in 2024 and Elida Beauty from Unilever in 2023.