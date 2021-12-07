SMI 12’514 1.1%  SPI 15’997 1.4%  Dow 35’719 1.4%  DAX 15’814 2.8%  Euro 1.0425 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’276 3.4%  Gold 1’784 0.3%  Bitcoin 46’966 0.4%  Dollar 0.9247 -0.1%  Öl 75.3 2.3% 
Nestlé Aktie [Symbol: NESN / Valor: 3886335]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.12.2021 22:00:00

Nestlé reduces stake in L’Oréal to 20.1%, initiates new CHF 20 billion share buyback program

Nestlé
121.40 CHF 0.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen

[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 SIX Listing Rules]


Vevey, December 7, 2021


This press release is also available in Français (pdf) and Deutsch (pdf)

.............

 


Nestlé reduces stake in L’Oréal to 20.1%, initiates new CHF 20 billion share buyback program


Nestlé has agreed to sell 22.26 million of L'Oréal shares to L'Oréal for EUR 400.00 per share with a total consideration of EUR 8.9 billion (CHF 9.3 billion). L'Oréal will cancel the repurchased shares.

Following the transaction, Nestlé will own 20.1% of L'Oréal and remains fully supportive of the company's value creation strategy. Nestlé will retain its two positions on the L'Oréal Board of Directors.

The Nestlé Board of Directors has decided to replace the existing share buyback program with a new plan which is expected to commence on January 3, 2022. Under this new program Nestlé plans to repurchase CHF 20 billion of its shares over the period 2022 to 2024. The company expects to buy around CHF 10 billion of shares in the first twelve months. The new program is subject to the necessary regulatory approvals.

Consequently, the company's existing share buyback program is expected to terminate on December 31, 2021. As at December 7, 2021, Nestlé has repurchased 120 289 800 of its shares for a total amount of CHF 12.7 billion at an average price of CHF 105.61 per share, almost two thirds of the anticipated CHF 20 billion existing program volume.

The Board of Directors and executive management of Nestlé confirm their commitment to investing behind the company's core food, beverage and nutritional health businesses. Should any sizable acquisitions take place, the new share buyback program commencing January 3, 2022 will be adjusted accordingly. The volume of monthly share buybacks will depend on market conditions.

 

 

 

Contacts:

Media:
Christoph Meier  Tel.: +41 21 924 2200
mediarelations@nestle.com

Investors:
Luca Borlini  Tel.: +41 21 924 3509
ir@nestle.com

 


Nachrichten zu Nestlé SA (Nestle)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nestlé SA (Nestle)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
30.11.21 Nestlé Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.11.21 Nestlé Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.11.21 Nestlé Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.11.21 Nestlé Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
22.10.21 Nestlé Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Marktupdate 7. Dezember 2021: Aktienmärkte holen Omikron Verluste auf 

Nach dem Omikron Kursrückschlag haben sich die Kurse wieder stabilisiert und die Verluste zu einem guten Teil bereits wieder aufgeholt. Was die Gründe sind; ob sich dies fortsetzen kann und worauf Anleger diese Woche schauen sollten, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 7. Dezember 2021: Aktienmärkte holen Omikron Verluste auf | BX Swiss TV

Inside

17:03 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Holcim mit ehrgeizigen Zielen - Nachhaltigkeit als Trumpf für die Zukunft?
17:00 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:30 Tesla schraubt an Autopilot-Kameras
12:13 Marktupdate 7. Dezember 2021: Aktienmärkte holen Omikron Verluste auf | BX Swiss TV
09:47 Marktüberblick: Tourismus-Aktien gesucht
09:01 Omikron-Sorgen klingen ab
03.12.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Ford, Tesla
02.12.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Vifor Pharma AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lira-Kurssturz: Löst die Türkei jetzt an den Weltfinanzmärkten eine Krise aus?
Bill Ackman: Die Omikron-Variante könnte zu Aufschwung an Aktienmärkten führen
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk greift Kryptobörse Binance wegen Umgang mit Dogecoin an
ABB will stärker wachsen als bisher - Aktie legt zu
CHMP empfiehlt Zulassung von Roche-Medikament für Erwachsene mit schwerem Corona - Aktie gefragt
US-Anleger schieben US-Börsen kräftig an -- SMI und DAX schliessen deutlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
US-Börsenaufsicht ermittelt gegen Tesla-Solarsparte - Tesla-Aktie schliesst mit Verlust
Roche-GS dreht ins Minus: Rückkauf eigener Aktien von Novartis - neue automatische Algorithmen für digitale Pathologie - EU-Zulassung für RoActemra
Volkswagen-Eigner prüfen offenbar Porsche-Börsengang - VW-Aktie springt an
Bitcoin bleibt nach Kurseinbruch am Samstag weiter unter 50'000-Dollar-Marke

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit