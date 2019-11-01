Nestlé Waters North America Expands ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé® Beverage Delivery Service to New Jersey Coast

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Waters North America Inc. (NWNA) announced today that it is expanding its ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé® operations with the acquisition of Watchung Spring Water Co., Inc. (Watchung) in Lakewood, New Jersey, one of NWNA's largest distributors in the U.S. As part of the transaction, NWNA will acquire the Watchung service and assume the lease for the building in which Watchung operated.

The acquisition will broaden the ReadyRefresh footprint to the following New Jersey counties: Monmouth, Ocean, Mercer, Atlantic Cape May, and Cumberland; and enable ReadyRefresh to expand capacity across New Jersey. The purchase agreement was signed on October 9, 2019 and the transaction closed today.

"This transaction is part of ReadyRefresh's focus on aligning its current operations to meet its future needs and positioning the company for long-term success," said Henrik Jelert, Executive Vice President, ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé®. "We look forward to welcoming Watchung Beverage Delivery associates into the ReadyRefresh family and serving our new customers."

ReadyRefresh will continue to deliver, for a 90-day transition period, all products currently offered by Watchung Beverage Delivery, which includes many of NWNA's most popular bottled water brands in a variety of sizes, as well as coffee, tea, paper products, snack foods, household products, and more.

Following the transition period, customers will continue to be able to purchase Poland Spring®, Nestlé® Pure Life® and Deer Park® still, sparkling, and flavored waters in a variety of sizes. Customers will also be able to purchase Poland Spring® ORIGIN 900-mL and Nestlé® Pure Life® 700-mL bottles made with 100% recycled plastic, which will both be new product options to New Jersey shore customers.

"We have worked with Nestlé Waters for nearly 70 years and have always valued our relationship," said Andrew Berliner, President and owner of Watchung. We are excited to take the next step and be able to offer our customers new ownership who can provide excellent service and even more great beverages delivered direct to homes and businesses."

About ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé®

ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé® Beverage Delivery Service provides convenient access to a variety of leading bottled water brands such as Deer Park® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Nestlé® Pure Life®, Perrier® and S.Pellegrino® as well as tasty flavored waters and sparkling fruit beverages. The ReadyRefresh® mission is simple: make it easy to live a healthy lifestyle. With an easy-to-shop website, expanded delivery hours, flexible delivery frequency options, and a broad portfolio of beverage products just a click away, with ReadyRefresh® it is easier than ever to keep refreshment on hand. ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé® is owned and operated by Nestlé Waters North America.

To learn more about ReadyRefresh and to place your first order visit www.ReadyRefresh.com.

About Nestlé Waters North America

Nestlé Waters North America offers an unrivaled portfolio of bottled water brands for healthy hydration, including Deer Park® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Nestlé® Pure Life®, Perrier® and S. Pellegrino®. The company also owns and operates ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé®, a customizable water and beverage delivery service. Just Click and Quench®.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut with approximately 8,000 associates located in North America, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint across our operations. We manage natural resources for long-term sustainability, and we conserve nearly 21,000 acres of natural watershed area. We currently source water for our six regional spring water brands from 47 springs across North America. We are also committed to creating shared value and being a good neighbor in the 140 communities where we operate in the U.S. For more information, visit us at www.nestle-watersna.com/en and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @NestleWatersNA.

