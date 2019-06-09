09.06.2019 21:02:00

Nestlé Waters Engaged in Nestlé's Clean Up Efforts on World Ocean's Day

PARIS, June 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking World Ocean's Day on June 8, over 5000 employees and their families from Nestlé Waters and Nestlé local markets worked with local communities and NGOs worldwide to remove plastic waste in local water bodies.

Promoting efforts to improve local habitats and help create a waste-free future, teams at 66 sites in 45 countries worldwide collected plastic waste and debris from shorelines, rivers and local water bodies in partnership with local organisations and communities. 

"Plastic waste is one of the world's most pressing issues. The clean-up initiative is just one way each of us is helping to make a difference and raise public awareness about reducing plastic waste and recycling more," said Maurizio Patarnello, CEO of Nestlé Waters.

The hundreds of employees' children present at the events participated in educational programmes on the environment and wildlife conservation, as well as learning more about recycling.

This initiative and others are part of the Nestlé Group's ambition to stop plastic leakage in the environment and achieve plastic neutrality. 

 

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nestle-waters-engaged-in-nestles-clean-up-efforts-on-world-oceans-day-300864259.html

SOURCE Nestlé Waters

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

07.06.19
EZB-Schwenk sollte Gold langfristig Auftrieb geben
07.06.19
SMI: Was geht jetzt noch?
07.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa, Daimler, Bayer
07.06.19
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Autocall BRCs in Zeichnung
07.06.19
SMI verkürzt Abstand zum Allzeithoch
07.06.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Dieser Widerstand hat es in sich / Geberit – Reicht das schon aus?
03.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Bulle Novogratz: Der Bitcoin wird in dieser Range konsolidieren
Rohstoffexperte: Ab welchem Preis man wieder Gold kaufen sollte
Hype um vegane Burger: Beyond Meat-Aktie entfacht Kursfeuerwerk
Lösen goldgedeckte Kryptowährungen bald Gold ab?
Studie deckt auf: Bitcoin kaum in Gebrauch
ABB-Aktie leicht im Plus: Grossauftrag für Stromübertragung in China
Warnung durch Morgan Stanley: Löst der Handelskrieg bald eine globale Rezession aus?
Ausblick: Advaxis gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Ausblick: The Lovesac Company Registered stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Warum Anleger bei der Aurora Cannabis-Aktie vorsichtig sein sollten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich höher ins Pfingstwochenende
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten vor dem langen Wochenende Zuschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB