24.03.2020 07:22:50

Nestlé S.A. maintains date of Annual General Meeting, changes format in light of coronavirus


This press release is also available in Français (pdf) and Deutsch (pdf)


.............

 


Vevey, March 24, 2020

Nestlé S.A. maintains date of Annual General Meeting, changes format in light of coronavirus

The Board of Directors of Nestlé S.A. has confirmed that the Nestlé Annual General Meeting will take place as planned on April 23, 2020. This is to ensure the continued smooth functioning of the Group and will allow for the timely payment of the dividend.

Out of concern for people’s health and in accordance with article 6a of COVID-19 Ordinance 2 of the Federal Council of March 16, 2020, shareholders will not be allowed to attend in person.

Shareholders remain fully able to exercise their voting rights through the Independent Representative Hartmann Dreyer, Attorneys-at-law. Voting instructions can be given to the Independent Representative in writing or via the electronic shareholder portal.

The Board regrets the unusual circumstances of the meeting in these extraordinary times.

Find more information on the AGM.

 

 

Contacts:

Investors: Luca Borlini Tel.: +41 21 924 3820
Media: Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200

