Nesten to unveil the future of IoT at CES 2020

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nesten, a leading IoT communications provider based in Los Angeles, will unveil the future of IoT-based networks and the sharing economy at the CES 2020 tech showcase in Las Vegas. They will also be demonstrating their high-precision indoor positioning system fully incorporated with its comprehensive blockchain platform.

Nesten is building a revolutionary IoT network based on its multi-tier blockchain technology, structured with its unique secure key management and data encryption. The network's comparative advantage in network deployment and operation lies in the three core participants of its ecosystem: wireless node hosts, device owners, and data customers. All roles are critical and integrated as participants share the financial dynamics of sensor/tracking data generation, distributed network operation, and data analytics and management. As of the end of December 2019, Nesten has successfully deployed over 300 high-performance computing wireless nodes across the United States, including Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Dallas, and the Washington DC suburbs, laying the foundation for exponential growth in the coming year.

In addition, Nesten will present how the company's technology and ecosystem can be applied to real world personal and business challenges in the age of IoT, highlighting the theme of "Maximizing Accuracy and Distance." Their ultra-wideband (UWB) technology specifically enables high-precision indoor location that delivers positional accuracy to the inch level. This positioning capability is integrated with wide-area wireless communications and blockchain infrastructure that include UWB/LoRa anchors and tags, wireless nodes, cloud integration, and user applications.

Nesten is realizing the vision of creating new economic activities in the Fourth Industrial Revolution era by presenting the blueprint of a sharing economy where participants are the backbone of data generation, transmission, and trading. "The advent of the distributed IoT ecosystem has ushered in a new era of wireless communications. The implications of the ecosystem, once its eco-cycle has been fully vetted, could be far reaching into other elements of our social system," explains Andrew Baek, CTO of Nesten. "The team at Nesten has been relentless in the pursuit of making that into a reality, and is ready to take on the next steps of technical and systematic challenges."

Nesten will be hosting one-on-one meetings from Jan 7 to Jan 10, in its suite at the Aria Resort, located in the heart of Las Vegas.

