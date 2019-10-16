+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
Neste, World's Largest Producer of Renewable Diesel Fuel Honored as Clean Air Champion by East Bay Clean Cities Coalition

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of the East Bay Clean Cities Coalition has selected Neste, the leading provider of renewable diesel fuel in California, to receive its 2019 Clean Air Champion Award.

Richard Battersby, director and chairman of the Coalition, said the award recognizes Neste's "exemplary work with renewable fuels and focus on sustainability as a core part of your mission and operations." The award was presented Oct. 16 to Neste at the NorCal Clean Fleet Technology Conference & Expo in Sacramento.

Neste supplies renewable diesel fuel, Neste MY Renewable Diesel™, to several cities in the East Bay and elsewhere in California and Oregon. Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a drop-in, advanced diesel fuel made of renewable waste materials, compatible with existing distribution and logistics systems as well as all diesel vehicle engines.

In addition to supplying Neste MY Renewable Diesel to 17 cities in California, Neste also has partnered with the City of Oakland to initiate a program in which local waste grease is collected, sent to Neste's refinery and used as a feedstock for the low-carbon renewable diesel that is returned to the city for use in its vehicles.

"Neste is proud to accept this award," said Neste US, Inc., President Jeremy Baines, "as it recognizes the partnerships that our company strives to create as part of our business, which is bringing renewable and sustainable products to our customers."

Neste's renewable diesel fuel has been a prime contributor to the success of California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard, a key tool in the state's program to combat climate change.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel™ reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional petroleum diesel. It also cuts engine-out emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) by 9%, carbon monoxide by 24% and fine particulates by 33%, all while enhancing engine performance.

About Neste Corporation

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable solutions for transport, business, and consumer needs. Our wide range of renewable products enable our customers to reduce climate emissions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, introducing renewable solutions also to the aviation and plastics industries. We are also a technologically advanced refiner of high-quality oil products. We want to be a reliable partner with widely valued expertise, research, and sustainable operations. In 2018, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 14.9 billion. In 2019, Neste placed 3rd on the Global 100 list of the most sustainable companies in the world. Read more at www.nesteMY.com.

Media Contact: Helen Deian, Neste US, Inc., 713-407-4400,helen.deian@neste.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neste-worlds-largest-producer-of-renewable-diesel-fuel-honored-as-clean-air-champion-by-east-bay-clean-cities-coalition-300940078.html

SOURCE Neste

