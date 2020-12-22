Nesco Holdings, Inc. Raises $140 Million In Connection With The Previously Announced Acquisition Of Custom Truck One Source

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSCO, "Nesco" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into an agreement with a group of investors (the "Investors"), for the private placement of $140 million of common stock to finance in part the previously announced acquisition of Custom Truck One Source ("Custom Truck").

The Investors have committed to purchase 28 million shares of the Company's common stock at a price of $5.00 per share upon closing of the transaction. This private placement is expected to replace the need for Platinum Equity's backstop, which represented $100 million of the over $850 million of equity that Platinum Equity has committed in connection with the transaction.

"This significant investment from a diverse group of high-quality institutional investors underscores the value creation inherent in the transformational combination of these two companies," said Mark Ein, Chairman & CEO of Capitol Investment and Vice Chairman of Nesco. "Due to the strong interest in the offering from both current shareholders and new ones that enable us to expand our investor base, we chose to increase the size of the offering from the $100 million that we initially sought in this round."

"This investment, combined with Platinum Equity's investment, helps to solidify our new capital structure and is expected to improve the financial flexibility of the combined company," said Josh Boone, Chief Financial Officer of Nesco. "We continue to be excited about the transformational combination with Custom Truck and this equity raise is an important milestone on a path to a successful closing."

Advisors

Nesco was represented in the transaction by Citigroup, as lead placement agent, with Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Inc., CJS Securities Inc., Colliers Securities LLC and Sidoti & Company LLC acting as co-placement agents. Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisor.

About Nesco

Nesco is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America. Nesco offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. Nesco's coast-to-coast rental fleet of more than 4,500 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit investors.nescospecialty.com.

About Custom Truck

Custom Truck is a leading provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets in North America. Custom Truck solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal. With vast equipment breadth, Custom Truck's team of experts service its customers across an integrated network of 26 locations in North America. For more information, please visit www.customtruck.com.

Additional Information About the Acquisition and Where to Find It

Participants in the Solicitation

Forward-Looking Statements

NESCO INVESTOR CONTACT

