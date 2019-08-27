NESCAFE Invited Supermodel Sui He to Witness NESCAFE Cold Brew Runway

SHANGHAI, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T-stage has always been the arena of models. What if the leading role of the show turns into coffee? What kind of wonderful experience will it bring to us? On Aug 23, 2019, a cool coffee fashion show opened in Shanghai, in which the NESCAFE Cold Brew becomes a "model", and brought an amazing "Cold Brew Free Fashion" show to the audience. Nestle China Senior Leader Mayank Trivedi and Nestle China RTD Business Executive Officer Grace Jiang attended the event, and international supermodel Ms. Sui He was invited as a guest to witness the show.

The NESCAFE Cold Brew Runway, with the theme of "Cold Brew Free Fashion", was an innovation breaking through the boundaries between coffee and fashion. It mixed the elements with strong fashion elements, such as T-stage and shows, specialty coffee drinks culture, fashion makeups, avant-garde art with cold brew, and inspired a new trend of drinking coffee. It made this bottle of high-end ready-to-drink coffee a dazzling star immediately. The NESCAFE Cold Brew will definitely become this year's fashion item with its creative bottle design that resembles the special cup, with layered contrast of high-quality product color. The NESCAFE Cold Brew Series, with great visual impact, has an unconventional product design that breaks through the traditional image of ready-to-drink coffee, presents a high-end, fashionable, free and unlimited visual product image. It is born with fashion DNA.

This fashion show that NESCAFE held for its RTD Cold Brew series was inspired by the discovery of the unique characteristic of the product itself - the selected Arabica coffee beans, the leading cold-brew technology, and its selection of cold-brew coffee extract after low-temperature extraction, which helps to maintain the pure and delicate taste and aroma of coffee, and meanwhile effectively reduces the sour taste and bitterness. This characteristic of NESCAFE Cold Brew gives it a unique inclusiveness and a broad imagination space, for it can mix with all kinds of drinks to create various possibilities. That's why NESCAFE defines its characteristic as "free". NESCAFE Cold Brew was originally inspired by specialty drink culture of cocktails, now it breaks through the limitation of conventional coffee taste and brings a full range of sensory experience by cross-border collisions. We can say that cold brew breaks through the boundaries of coffee culture and makes coffee more compatible with various fashion trends and cultures. That's the unique free fashion charm of NESCAFE Cold Brew series.

International supermodel Ms. Sui He also shared her personal understanding of the theme of "Cold Brew Free Fashion" at the show. "From the perspective of fashion, this is a theme that reveals the essence of fashion itself. Fashion is to break through the boundaries and explore more possibilities. Only when you're 'free', you can do it. Also, I love drinking coffee. From the perspective of a coffee consumer, I think this is totally beyond my former understanding of coffee. I'm so surprised to see there are so many possibilities in the NESCAFE Cold Brew." Ms. Sui He personally participated in the show, and prepared a cup of her favorite cold brew for everyone.

In addition to the coffee show, NESCAFE also prepared a visual feast with all kinds of fashion interactive experiences for consumers at the show. From August 24 to 25, consumers were welcomed to experience the unique fashion charm of NESCAFE Cold Brew series by visiting L+MALL in Shanghai Lujiazui Center. At the entrance of the main venue, there were artistic devices using NESCAFE Cold Brew as the prototype; while in the makeup area and fashion styling area, you can experience all kinds of fashion makeups and styles with the related to cold brew coffee. Everything there and all the experiences gave visitors a unique free fashion feel about NESCAFE Cold Brew series, triggering a new imagination of cold brew. When you leave the show, the trendy items on your body will be the unforgettable souvenirs of this cool free fashion trip.

At the show, Mayank Trivedi said, "We believe that no matter when and where, a bottle of NESCAFE Cold Brew with high quality coffee and trendy bottle design will be the new fashion choice of every young Chinese consumer." Grace Jiang shared the thoughts behind this brand campaign, "For Chinese consumers, drinking coffee is not only refreshing, but also the pursuit of taste, and also a fashionable lifestyle across multiple scenarios. NESCAFE Cold Brew is created for this cross-border fashion."

Begin with experience and end with the loyalty to products, the innovative and interactive marketing campaign of NESCAFE Cold Brew Series has built a bridge between senses and spirit for the consumers and led them into a wonderland of free and fashion. It has won many young consumers' hearts. We hope Nestle, the coffee industry leader and coffee trend pioneer will keep bringing us more and more surprises in the future.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190827/2562294-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190827/2562294-1-b

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190827/2562294-1-c

SOURCE Nestle (China) Ltd.