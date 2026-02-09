Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'527 0.2%  SPI 18'677 0.2%  Dow 50'116 2.5%  DAX 24'814 0.4%  Euro 0.9148 -0.3%  EStoxx50 6'011 0.2%  Gold 5'022 1.3%  Bitcoin 53'140 -2.9%  Dollar 0.7700 -0.8%  Öl 68.3 0.2% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882
Top News
Deutsche Bank-Aktie fester: Bank räumt Fehler im Umgang mit Epstein ein
STMicroelectronics-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Milliardenschwere Bestellung von Amazon-Cloudsparte
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Infineon-Aktie: Was Analysten von Infineon erwarten
Barry-Callebaut-Aktie wenig bewegt: Verwaltungsrat verkauft Aktien im Millionenwert
09.02.2026 14:00:58

NervGen Pharma Appoints Adam Rogers As CEO

(RTTNews) - NervGen Pharma Corp. (NGEN), Monday announced the appointment of Adam Rogers as President and Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective immediately.

In July 2025, Rogers was appointed as Chairman and Interim CEO of the company as part of a leadership transition supporting NervGen's next stage of growth.

"My role as CEO represents a mission-driven commitment to execution and to the individuals, families, and communities who are counting on us to achieve meaningful progress," said Rogers.

In the pre-market hours, NervGen's stock is trading at $3.82, down 1.55 percent on the Nasdaq.

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Alphabet A
✅ BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Inside Trading & Investment

10:47 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Hohe Erwartungen und dünne Nerven
09:34 Marktüberblick: Nikkei 225 springt nach Wahlen auf Rekordhoch
09:21 Elon Musks Masterplan: Wie Raumfahrt, KI, Robotik und Elektromobilität zu einem revolutionären Tech-Ökosystem verschmelzen
08:46 SMI vor freundlichem Wochenauftakt
06.02.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse auf Convertible AMD, Nvidia
05.02.26 Julius Bär: 19.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Barrick Mining Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Pan American Silver Corp
28.01.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’055.24 19.57 SWUB0U
Short 14’328.32 13.92 BONS1U
Short 14’886.42 8.83 S43BWU
SMI-Kurs: 13’526.86 09.02.2026 13:52:27
Long 12’921.92 19.15 SF0BGU
Long 12’636.32 13.64 SO0BYU
Long 12’112.19 8.94 S99BXU
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
DroneShield-Aktie in Grün: Das steckt hinter dem Kursplus
Bitcoin Sharpe-Ratio erreicht beunruhigend tiefe Werte
TUI-Aktie legt zu: Konzern setzt auf Expansion im Billigreisesegment
SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher - Nikkei mit neuem Rekordhoch
Bayer-Aktie gefragt: US-Behörde erteilt Genehmigung für Herbizid Stryax
EQS-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information
Siemens Healthineers-Aktie tiefer: Q1 hinter Wachstumserwartungen - Diagnostikgeschäft belastet - Marge hält

KW 6: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
14:05 Bericht: Ohne Naturschutz riskieren Unternehmen ihre Zukunft
14:02 WDH: Deutsche Bank räumt Fehler im Umgang mit Epstein ein
13:47 ROUNDUP 2: Abrissbirne und Kettensäge: Report sieht Europa unter Druck
13:30 ROUNDUP: Deutsche Bahn lädt für Freitag zu Sicherheitsgipfel ein
13:11 ROUNDUP: KI bei WhatsApp - EU droht Meta mit Zwangsmaßnahmen
13:06 CDU-Antrag für bundesweite strenge Handy-Regeln an Schulen
13:02 Bechtle-Aktie fällt Richtung Tief seit Mitte November - Ausblick belastet weiterhin
12:57 WDH: CDU-Gesundheitspolitikerin nennt SPD-Vorschläge 'ein fatales Zeichen'
12:56 Krise in London: Nächster Rücktritt in der Downing Street
12:42 Lawrow kritisiert US-Vorgehen bei Ukraine-Verhandlungen