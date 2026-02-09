|
09.02.2026 14:00:58
NervGen Pharma Appoints Adam Rogers As CEO
(RTTNews) - NervGen Pharma Corp. (NGEN), Monday announced the appointment of Adam Rogers as President and Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective immediately.
In July 2025, Rogers was appointed as Chairman and Interim CEO of the company as part of a leadership transition supporting NervGen's next stage of growth.
"My role as CEO represents a mission-driven commitment to execution and to the individuals, families, and communities who are counting on us to achieve meaningful progress," said Rogers.
In the pre-market hours, NervGen's stock is trading at $3.82, down 1.55 percent on the Nasdaq.
