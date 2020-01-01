01.01.2020 10:00:00

Neptune Society of Northern California Celebrates Grand Opening of Fairfield Location

FAIRFIELD, Calif., Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neptune Society of Northern California invites the community to join us in celebrating our new location at an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

The event will take place at our new office, 2750 N. Texas St., Suite 150, Fairfield, CA, 94533.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 3:30 p.m. Guests will then be able to tour the new location and learn more about how Neptune Society of Northern California serves families throughout the state. Light refreshments will be served, and the first 100 guests will receive a special gift.

Guests can RSVP by calling the Fairfield office at (707) 422-4900.

Members of the community will have the opportunity to get to know our Fairfield team, and learn how they work each day to help families through a difficult time by carrying out the wishes of loved ones who have passed away.

Neptune Society of Northern California is a direct cremation provider, specializing in affordable cremation services. The staff assists families with both planning cremation services ahead of time, as well as when a loved one has passed away.

By providing a selection of affordable options, Neptune Society of Northern California helps you arrange cremation plans that honor your life or that of your loved ones, without overspending. This allows members to choose how they wish to be remembered, and it allows families to decide how to best celebrate the life of their loved one.

Taking time to preplan a cremation service can lift a huge burden off the shoulders of families. Having a plan in place ahead of time makes the entire cremation process simpler and less stressful for those left behind. It also allows prepayment for services, locking in current prices and potentially saving families hundreds of dollars.

If a loved one passes away unexpectedly, Neptune Society of Northern California is prepared to take them into our care and serve the family at any hour and on any day of the year.

For more information about cremation services, contact us at (800) 420-8820 or Neptune-Society.com. Neptune Society of Northern California is proud to open its doors in a new community, where we strive to continue serving families in our tradition of dignity and compassion.

FD #1603

 

SOURCE Neptune Society of Northern California

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

30.12.19
EUR/USD – Widerstand geknackt
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro zum Dollar auf den höchsten Stand seit vier Monaten - Franken schwächt sich ab
Cembra Money Bank hat wohl die Finma im Haus - Cembra mit Stellungnahme - Aktie tiefer
Gold 2019: Handelskonflikt und Rezessionsfurcht erfreuen Gold-Anleger
Die teuersten Konzerne der Welt: Nestlé vom Börsenwert her europaweit an der Spitze
SMI nach Rekordjahr am letzten Handelstag 2019 im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung tiefer - starkes Plus in 2019
Cannabis-Aktien 2020: Das könnte nächstes Jahr bevorstehen
4. Quartal 2019: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Bank von Litauen will eigene Krypto-Coins herausbringen
2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr
Die besten DAX-Aktien 2019: Diese Gewinne hätten Anleger einstreichen können

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI nach Rekordjahr am letzten Handelstag 2019 im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung tiefer - starkes Plus in 2019
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag des Jahres mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex wies rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;