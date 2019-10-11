Neptune™ Releases New NSP Series Solenoid Pumps and NXP Series Stepper Motor-Driven Pumps

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune™, part of PSG® and Dover (NYSE: DOV), and a worldwide leader in specialty pumps, is pleased to announce the availability of its new NSP Series Solenoid Metering Pumps and NXP Series Stepper Motor-Driven Metering Pumps for chemical applications that require reliable and accurate dosing.

NSP Series Solenoid Metering Pumps

Featuring a durable, low-maintenance solenoid drive equipped with double-ball valves, the NSP Series from Neptune ensures consistent and precise dosing of a variety of chemicals, including acids, alkalis, coagulants and flocculants. The compact design and easy-to-use control of the NSP Series provide more efficient operation and shorter setup times for the operator. The small footprint allows it to easily integrate into dosing systems with limited space. The NSP Series is available in manually, analog- and pulse-controlled models.

NXP Series Stepper Motor-Driven Metering Pumps

Thanks to its compact design and intelligent-drive concept, the Neptune NXP Series combines the advantages of a solenoid-driven pump with the precision of a motor-driven pump. This makes it an ideal solution to safely feed chemicals in highly accurate, reproducible applications. The NXP Series is fully adjustable, enabling a constant supply stream during low-pulsation dosing, and the stepper motor with its wear-free tooth belt dive ensures a homogeneous and gentle dosing process. Available in six sizes, the NXP Series is plug-and-play and includes a universal power supply unit.

For more information about Neptune, please visit neptune1.com. Neptune is a product brand within PSG, a Dover company. For more information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com .

About Neptune™:

Neptune™ is a single-source solutions provider for the reliable and safe handling of critical chemical fluids for water-treatment processes from beginning to end, or "water-in to water-out." As part of a comprehensive portfolio of components for water-treatment processes, Neptune offers a broad range of hydraulic, mechanical and solenoid actuated diaphragm-metering pumps designed with unique features to increase operational performance, improve system efficiencies and deliver peace-of-mind reliability. Neptune's product portfolio also includes polymer makedown systems, feeders and accessories as well as the largest variety of portable mixers for pail, drum, tote, and bulk tank. Headquartered in Grand Terrace, CA, USA, Neptune is part of PSG®, a Dover company. To learn more about Neptune, please visit neptune1.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

