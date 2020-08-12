+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
12.08.2020 15:22:00

Neonode Enables Contactless Self Check-In Solution at Singapore Changi Airport

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), is pleased to announce that Singapore Changi Airport now offers contactless self-check in kiosks powered by Neonode zForce® technology thanks to a retrofit solution called happyhover™ developed by Singapore-based Arctan Analytics Pte Ltd.

Singapore Changi Airport is one of the largest transportation hubs in Asia and ranked as the World's Best Airport according to Skytrax. Changi Airport chose the happyhover™ solution to retrofit on its existing automated check-in and bag-drop kiosks. Passengers can simply point their finger close to the screen to select their option.  This solution enables contactless processing for passengers and is powered by Neonode touch sensor modules.

Mr. Pierre Hausheer, CEO and founder of Arctan Analytics Pte Ltd, said, "With the urgency of the situation in mind, we were keen to develop a practical solution that could reconcile hygiene with convenience. We found that the Neonode's touch sensor modules were very well-thought-out and Neonode support was crucial to develop a solution in very short time. We will continue working closely with the Changi Airport team to support their push to improve safety for travelers amid the COVID-19 pandemic."

Dr. Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode added, "We have identified transportation hubs as one of several areas we intend to focus on in the near term. Contactless interfaces for check in, baggage drop, and ticketing are appreciated by travelers today and our touch sensor modules are ideal for this type of applications. It has been our pleasure to work with Pierre and his skilled team to quickly implement this contactless solution at Changi."

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
David Brunton
E-mail: david.brunton@neonode.com

Chief Executive Officer
Urban Forssell
E-mail: urban.forssell@neonode.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-enables-contactless-self-check-in-solution-at-singapore-changi-airport,c3167438

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3167438/1290091.pdf

Release

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neonode-enables-contactless-self-check-in-solution-at-singapore-changi-airport-301110952.html

SOURCE Neonode

