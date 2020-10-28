Neonode and TNBTECH of South Korea Sign Value-Added Reseller Agreement

STOCKHOLM , Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), is pleased to announce it has signed a value-added reseller agreement with TNBTECH Co., Ltd., to promote and sell Neonode sensor products in South Korea.

TNBTECH is an experienced semiconductor, module and solutions provider whose mission is to deliver valuable growth to its customers by offering stable and innovative products. TNBTECH has an extensive sales and distribution organization as well as experienced engineers to help and guide customers at every stage, from product design to volume production.

"This agreement with TNBTECH provides a local sales and engineering team to work with customers in the Korean market to achieve rapid deployment of Neonode contactless touch products in customer projects," said Neonode CEO Dr. Urban Forssell.

Mr. Jaesung Park, CEO of TNBTECH, added "Over the past decade, TNBTECH has established its reputation as the full-service partner organizations to turn to for IoT innovation, and more quickly bringing products to market. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with Neonode."

