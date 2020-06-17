17.06.2020 13:14:00

NeoLAB released a smart voice recorder through Kickstarter campaign

SEOUL, South Korea, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoLAB Convergence Inc. (http://www.neolab.net/), developer of the award-winning Neo smartpen (http://www.neosmartpen.com/), today released a new recording device named 'RECO', which is used in conjunction with Neo smartpen, through Kickstarter campaign(http://kck.st/2N4k6be).

Smarter Recorder RECO.

RECO™ is targeting students and office professionals who are looking for a recording device to help them focus better on their study and work.

"It is almost impossible to remember and catch every information when you are having classes, interviews, or conferences. That is why people take notes. However, sometimes taking notes distracts you more since you cannot really focus on listening while writing at the same time. That is why there are devices such as voice recorders and tools that assist you in recapping," said Steve Lee, CEO of NeoLAB Convergence Inc. "When you write notes on paper while recording audio with RECO™, it not only records the audio but also matches the audio with your writing. After the recording is finished, once you tap the word or the letter with Neo smartpen, RECO™ plays the audio that was recorded when you wrote the word or the letter."

Key Features:

Tap-to-play: RECO™ enables users to navigate to the exact moment where he or she wants to listen by tapping their writing on paper.

Video bookmark: this feature allows users to interact with Youtube or HTML5 videos. RECO™ keeps track of writing and links a specific part of video in synchronization.

Now RECO™ is live on Kickstarter(www.kickstarter.com). Please find more information on the link below. https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/neosmartpenreco/meet-future-of-voice-recorder

ABOUT NEOLAB CONVERGENCE INC.

NeoLAB Convergence Inc., the creator of Neo smartpen series is an award-winning designer and developer of digital pens using its patented Ncode™ technology for the consumer, education and enterprise markets. Neo smartpen N2 launched in the international market via a Kickstarter campaign in September 2014, raising 20 times its initial funding goal within just three weeks. For more information about Neo smartpen  and case studies, visit www.neosmartpen.com or follow on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/neosmartpenglobal

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

For further information
Eddie Lee | eddie@neolab.net

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neolab-released-a-smart-voice-recorder-through-kickstarter-campaign-301078618.html

SOURCE NeoLAB Convergence Inc.

