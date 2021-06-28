NEOGEN, Gencove Extend Animal Genomics Partnership

LINCOLN, Neb., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that they have extended their strategic partnership with genomics software company Gencove, Inc. to continue providing robust and innovative animal genomic testing.

NEOGEN, the global leader in animal genomics, first entered into a partnership with Gencove in January 2020 and has since developed innovative solutions that offer the complete sequencing of entire breeding populations and provide in-depth analysis at high value to the customer.

"We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Gencove and continue working together to develop innovative animal genomics solutions," said Marylinn Munson, NEOGEN's Vice President of Genomics. "The continuation of this agreement demonstrates our dedication to providing cutting-edge genomics services that provide valuable information, analysis, and exclusive benefits to agricultural professionals around the world."

The multi-year global agreement allows NEOGEN to offer their next generation SkimSeek™ low-pass sequencing technology to customers across the agricultural community, including those in the bovine, canine, poultry, and swine industries. Utilizing Gencove's unique sequence imputation platform, NEOGEN can deliver increased genomics data with enhanced accuracy and flexibility, allowing customers to make more educated breeding decisions.

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with NEOGEN to continue providing software services for their SkimSeek product offering," says Joe Pickrell, Gencove's CEO and co-founder. "The combination of Gencove's informatics and NEOGEN's operational excellence and global reach allows us to make sequence level information routinely available to customers on a global basis."

About NEOGEN

NEOGEN Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. NEOGEN's Animal Safety Division is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants.

About Gencove

Gencove, Inc. is dedicated to making genomic data more accessible and interpretable through the development of molecular and computational tools. Gencove operates a laboratory in New York City and offers both low-pass sequencing and analytics software as a service, with customers that include top academic institutions, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical companies. More information is available at www.gencove.com.

