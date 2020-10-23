SMI 9’999 0.1%  SPI 12’485 -0.1%  Dow 28’364 0.5%  DAX 12’543 -0.1%  Euro 1.0724 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’171 -0.3%  Gold 1’904 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9073 0.3%  Öl 42.4 1.7% 

23.10.2020 01:00:00

Neo Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Neo Performance Materials Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: NEO) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated September 9, 2020 for the 2020 Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company.  A total of 33,423,522 common shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 88.9% of the outstanding common shares.  Shareholders approved all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of directors as follows:

Nominee

Common Shares Voted

For

Withheld

Claire M.C. Kennedy

99.65%

0.35%

Constantine E. Karayannopoulos

99.99%

0.01%

Eric Noyrez

97.51%

2.49%

Brook Hinchman

99.64%

0.36%

Edgar Lee

97.81%

2.19%

G. Gail Edwards

99.98%

0.02%

Gregory Share

99.98%

0.02%

About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials is a global leader in the innovation and manufacturing of rare earth- and rare metal-based functional materials, which are essential inputs to high technology, high growth, future-facing industries. The business of the Company is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, US; and Beijing, China. The Company operates globally with sales and production across 10 countries, being Japan, China, Thailand, Estonia, Singapore, Germany, United Kingdom, Canada, United States, and South Korea. For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com.

SOURCE Neo Performance Materials, Inc.

