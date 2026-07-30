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Plus500 Depot
30.07.2026 11:40:03

Nemetschek Q2 Net Income Rises; Fully Confirms 2026 Organic Outlook

(RTTNews) - Nemetschek Group (NEM0.F, NEM.DE) reported that its second quarter net income attributable to the group surged 25.4% to 66.0 million euros from 52.4 millin euros, last year. Earnings per share was 0.57 euros versus 0.45 euros, representing a 25.3% increase. Net income before amortization of purchase price allocation rose 24.9% to 75.6 million euros. Earnings per share before amortization of PPA at 0.65 euros compared with 0.52 euros.

Revenue rose 13.0% year-over-year to 327.7 million euros, compared with 290.0 million euros, a year ago. Annual Recurring Revenue increased 15.9% to 1.25 billion euros. On a foreign exchange-adjusted basis, ARR growth reached 17.4%. Recurring revenues, which comprised the majority of total revenues, grew 15.9% to 312.4 million euros. Subscription and Software-as-a-Service revenues expanded 27.8% to 266.4 million euros.

For 2026, the Executive Board fully confirmed its previous targets for organic business, excluding the acquisition of HCSS. The Executive Board continues to expect currency-adjusted organic revenue growth in the range of 14% to 15% for financial year 2026, as well as an EBITDA margin between 32% and 33%. Excluding acquisition-related one-off costs, the EBITDA margin would have been at the upper end of the guidance range.

Nemetschek shares are trading at 62.70 euros on Xetra, down 6.70%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Apple: Rallye auf dem Prüfstand

Heute Abend legt der iPhone-Hersteller Zahlen vor. Angesichts der Rallye der vergangenen Monate, einer üppigen Bewertung und dem strapazierten Chartbild könnte es für Apple schwer werden, den Impuls für neue Höchststände zu liefern.

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KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? mit François Bloch
KLA, Sandoz und Legrand stehen in dieser Folge des BX Morningcall im Fokus. François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel vergleichen drei Aktien aus Halbleiter, Pharma/Biosimilars und elektrischer Infrastruktur. Im Fokus stehen Umsatz, EBIT, EBIT-Marge, Dividende, Buchwert, Performance und die Frage, welche Risiken Anlegerinnen und Anleger im aktuellen Marktumfeld beachten können.

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Sandou
✅ Legrand

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’017.42 19.44 SRQBMU
Short 15’297.53 13.80 SOOB1U
Short 15’905.94 8.83 SQRBDU
SMI-Kurs: 14’475.76 30.07.2026 11:37:34
Long 13’817.07 19.71 SABDTU
Long 13’510.19 14.00 S8B67U
Long 12’932.34 9.00 SDFBZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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