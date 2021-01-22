SMI 10’922 -0.2%  SPI 13’557 -0.1%  Dow 31’176 0.0%  DAX 13’907 -0.1%  Euro 1.0770 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’618 -0.2%  Gold 1’870 -0.1%  Bitcoin 27’339 -13.6%  Dollar 0.8853 0.0%  Öl 56.2 1.0% 
22.01.2021 02:04:00

Nemesia Sarl Aquires Shares of Lundin Gold Inc from Lorito Holdings Sarl and Zebra Holdings and Investments Sarl

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Following a corporate reorganization among three companies controlled by a trust settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin, i.e. Nemesia S.à.r.l. ("Nemesia"), Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. ("Lorito") and Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l ("Zebra") all of 40, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, Nemesia announced today that on January 21, 2019, pursuant to a private arrangement, it had acquired 3,000,000 common shares of Lundin Gold Inc ("Lundin Gold" - TSX:"LUG" - NASDAQ Stockholm:"LUG") representing approximately 1.30% of the outstanding shares of Lundin Gold with 2,460,000 common shares and 540,000 common shares acquired from Lorito and Zebra respectively. The purchase and sales were executed at the price of SEK66.50(Cdn$10.1233) through the facilities of the NASDAQ Stockholm for a total consideration of SEK199,500,000.00(Cdn$30,369,885.00).

The purchase of the shares was made pursuant to the private agreement exemption set forth in Item 4.2. of the National Instrument 62-104 as it was a purchase from not more than 5 persons in the aggregated, and the price paid for the shares, including brokerage fees or commissions, was not greater than 115 % of the simple average closing price of the last 20 days of trading preceding the acquisition of the shares.

As a result of this acquisition, Nemesia now holds 17,043,407 common shares or approximately 7.41% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company whereas the disposals by Lorito and Zebra reduced their positions to the current level of 1,936,357 common shares or 0.84% and 42,809,357 common shares or 18.60% respectively.  Collectively, the three companies, fully owned by the same Trust, continue to hold an unchanged total of 61,789,121 common shares or approximately 26.85% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Lundin Gold.

Nemesia, Lorito and Zebra are joint actors with respect to their common shares of Lundin Gold. Nemesia acquired the common shares of Lundin Gold for investment purposes. Each of Nemesia, Lorito and Zebra may from time to time make future investment in or dispose of common shares of Lundin Gold depending upon the business and prospects of Lundin Gold and depending upon future market conditions.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 may be obtained from Sandy Kansky, 1-604-806-3574

SOURCE Zebra Holdings & Investments S.a.r.l.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Part Grp Hldg 1’082.50
1.64 %
Givaudan 3’598.00
1.47 %
Sika 249.80
1.26 %
Geberit 557.60
0.76 %
ABB 26.53
0.61 %
Swiss Re 82.66
-0.63 %
Zurich Insur Gr 373.50
-0.66 %
Swisscom 470.10
-0.80 %
Alcon 64.54
-1.01 %
Roche Hldg G 316.75
-1.02 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

21.01.21
Vontobel: Smart Farming - die «dritte grüne Revolution»
21.01.21
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV
21.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc
21.01.21
SMI kratzt an der 11.000er-Marke
21.01.21
Weekly-Hits: Nachhaltige Anlage – Strategie mir Rückenwind / Schweizer Tech-Aktien – Zeit der Fakten
20.01.21
Grain, Oilseed Risk Factors
15.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Swisscom
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JPMorgan mit spektakulärem Langfrist-Kursziel für Bitcoin
Relief Therapeutics übernimmt deutsche AdVita - Relief-Aktie schiesst hoch
Richemont-Aktie stark: Richemont mit leichtem Wachstum im Weihnachtsquartal
Goldman Sachs warnt vor Atempause an den US-Börsen
Unwahrscheinliche Prognosen: Diese grauen Schwäne könnten 2021 den Markt erschüttern
Bitcoin bricht trotz Blackrock-Interesse um zehn Prozent ein
Alibaba-Aktie schliesst nach Lebenszeichen von Jack Ma weit im Plus
Biden als US-Präsident vereidigt: US-Börsen beenden Handel nach neuen Rekorden sehr fest -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen aus Handel -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Zur Rose-Aktie mit neuem Allzeithoch: Zur Rose wächst 2020 oberhalb der eigenen Zielsetzung
US-Börsen schliessen höher -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX schaltet Gang zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen höher -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX schaltet Gang zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
An der Wall Street setzte sich die Rekordjagd mit gedrosseltem Tempo fort. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung. Der DAX gab am Donnerstag Aufschläge ab. Die asiatischen Indizes notierten am Donnerstag mehrheitlich im Plus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit