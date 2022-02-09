Nelson Labs Launches Verification Program to Help Consumers Identify Properly Tested Masks and Respirators

New Nelson Labs Mark offers transparency and confidence in product testing

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nelson Labs, a leading global provider of laboratory testing and expert advisory services, announced today that it has launched the Nelson Labs Mark, a verification program for product testing that authenticates test reports and provides reliable data on product performance. The new offering empowers consumers to make informed decisions when purchasing face masks and respirators and provides credible manufacturers with the means to differentiate their products from others on the market.



Amidst a rise in fraudulent products and a surge in COVID-19 cases, Nelson Labs anticipates the program will become a valuable tool for hospitals, municipalities, and commercial buyers, along with private consumers. The Nelson Labs Mark will begin with testing verification for masks and respirators but will expand to other products as the market requires.

"With varying regulatory requirements and amended qualifications during COVID-19, it is difficult for today’s consumers to discern legitimate products from those that have not been adequately tested,” said Jeffery R. Nelson, Chairman, Nelson Labs. "The Nelson Labs Mark addresses this critical need for increased transparency by providing objective, verifiable performance data from our world-class laboratories.”

To further increase consumer confidence, the Nelson Labs Mark includes two-factor authentication for consumers to easily confirm the legitimacy of a product’s testing. The Company will allow manufacturers participating in the Nelson Labs Mark program, whose products have undergone testing at Nelson Labs, to use the Nelson Labs Tested™ or Nelson Labs Verified™ mark on applicable product packaging and marketing, along with a corresponding web listing that includes detailed test reports outlining the performance of that product.

The Nelson Labs Mark will help credible manufacturers stand out from the crowd and build trust through transparency. This new service, combined with world-class testing and expert advisory services, will help Nelson Labs, a Sotera Health company, further deliver on its mission of Safeguarding Global Health®.

Learn more at www.nelsonlabs.com/get-verified .

About Nelson Labs: Nelson Labs is a global leader in outsourced microbiological and analytical chemistry testing and advisory services for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. Nelson Labs serves over 3,800 customers across 15 facilities in the United States, Mexico, Asia, and Europe. We have a comprehensive array of over 800 laboratory tests supporting our customers from initial product development and sterilization validation, through regulatory approval and ongoing product testing for sterility, safety, and quality assurance. We are regarded as a best-in-class partner with a strong track record of collaborating with customers to solve complex issues.

Safeguarding Global Health® - with every test we complete.

