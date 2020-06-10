Nel ASA: Receives Purchase Order for a 2.5 MW PEM Electrolyser in Europe

OSLO, Norway, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nel Hydrogen US, a subsidiary of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE:NEL), has received a purchase order for a containerized 2.5 megawatt Proton PEM® electrolyzer from a customer in Europe.

"We're proud that our customer decided to go for our Proton PEM® containerized electrolyser solution to produce green hydrogen for mobility applications in Europe, and look forward to support them in their ventures," says Raymond Schmid, Market Development Director, Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser.

The value of the purchase order is in excess of USD 3 million, and the electrolyser is scheduled to start producing green hydrogen in the spring of 2021. Additional details on the project will be provided at a later point in time.

Nel is a global, dedicated hydrogen company, delivering optimal solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. We serve industries, energy, and gas companies with leading hydrogen technology. Our roots date back to 1927, and since then, we have had a proud history of development and continuous improvement of hydrogen technologies. Today, our solutions cover the entire value chain: from hydrogen production technologies to hydrogen fueling stations, enabling industries to transition to green hydrogen, and providing fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as fossil-fueled vehicles - without the emissions.

