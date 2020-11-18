SMI 10’550 -0.1%  SPI 13’081 -0.1%  Dow 29’783 -0.6%  DAX 13’122 -0.1%  Euro 1.0821 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’464 -0.1%  Gold 1’884 0.3%  Dollar 0.9107 -0.1%  Öl 43.9 0.4% 

18.11.2020 09:34:00

Nel ASA: Received purchase order for a 1.5 MW PEM electrolyser in the US

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nel Hydrogen U.S., the U.S. subsidiary of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE:NEL), has received a purchase order for a 1.5 MW PEM electrolyser from a large industrial client in the US.

"We're happy to see that our megawatt-scale PEM platform continues to be the preferred choice for a number of large industrial players across the world, where 24/7 operations and high reliability is of utmost importance, and look forward to delivering it to a high profile project," says Tom Skoczylas, Regional Sales Manager in Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser.

The purchase order has a value of approximately USD 2.7 million, and the electrolyser will be installed in 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Andre Lokke, CEO
Nel ASA, +47 907 44 949

Bjorn Simonsen
VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communication, +47 971 79 821

About Nel ASA | www.nelhydrogen.com

Nel is a global, dedicated hydrogen company, delivering optimal solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. We serve industries, energy, and gas companies with leading hydrogen technology. Our roots date back to 1927, and since then, we have had a proud history of development and continuous improvement of hydrogen technologies. Today, our solutions cover the entire value chain: from hydrogen production technologies to hydrogen fueling stations, enabling industries to transition to green hydrogen, and providing fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as fossil-fueled vehicles - without the emissions.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nel-asa/r/nel-asa--received-purchase-order-for-a-1-5-mw-pem-electrolyser-in-the-us,c3239080

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/115/3239080/1336526.pdf

Release

 

SOURCE NEL ASA

