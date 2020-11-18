Nel ASA: Enters into MoU with Iberdrola to develop large scale green hydrogen project and the hydrogen technology value chain in Spain

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser, a division of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE:NEL), has today entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iberdrola with the ambition to collaborate in the development of a green hydrogen production plant with the capacity of more than 200 MW in Spain by 2023. As part of this MoU, Iberdrola and Nel also plan to jointly develop a green hydrogen technology value chain in Spain.

"We are honored that Iberdrola wants to work more closely together with us on electrolyser projects in the 100-MW scale and beyond. Just as Iberdrola in the past successfully contributed to developments in the wind industry, they are now doing the same within hydrogen. Getting visibility on significant off-take volumes, and working together on the value chain through scale-up, will contribute massively to the overall cost reductions. Iberdrola and Fertiberia shares the same target with Nel, namely making green hydrogen competitive to fossil hydrogen, we see this cooperation as a solid step in the direction of succeeding just that," says Jon André Løkke, CEO of Nel.

Earlier in November Iberdrola, one of the largest power utilities in the world, announced plans with world-leading fertilizer manufacturer Fertiberia to develop an 800 MW green hydrogen project for the production of green ammonia. Shortly thereafter, Nel and Iberdrola announced that Nel would be the preferred partner for the delivery of a 20 MW PEM electrolyser facility in Puertollano, Spain.

"This initiative will accelerate the production of green hydrogen in Spain and will create a new industry, the manufacturing of electrolyser systems, with high growth potential. We continue to make progress in our ambitious plan to put Spain and Europe at the global forefront of this technology by reducing energy dependence and fossil fuel consumption while driving the country's economic and social revitalization," says Ignacio Galán, Chairman and CEO of Iberdrola.

The parties will commence the project, as well as strategic discussions, immediately, with the target of deploying more than 200 MW electrolysers in 2023, after the initial 20 MW plant is set to commence operations in 2021.

About Nel ASA | www.nelhydrogen.com

Nel is a global, dedicated hydrogen company, delivering optimal solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. We serve industries, energy, and gas companies with leading hydrogen technology. Our roots date back to 1927, and since then, we have had a proud history of development and continuous improvement of hydrogen technologies. Today, our solutions cover the entire value chain: from hydrogen production technologies to hydrogen fueling stations, enabling industries to transition to green hydrogen, and providing fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as fossil-fueled vehicles - without the emissions.

