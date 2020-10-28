|
28.10.2020 23:00:00
Nektar to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020, After Close of U.S.-Based Financial Markets
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) will announce its financial results for the third quarter 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after the close of U.S.-based financial markets. Howard Robin, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call to review the results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.
The press release and live audio-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link that is posted on the Home Page and Investors section of the Nektar website: http://ir.nektar.com/. The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
To access the conference call, follow these instructions:
Dial: (877) 881-2183 (U.S.); (970) 315-0453 (international)
Conference ID: 5192707 (Nektar Therapeutics is the host)
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology and immunology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.
Contacts:
For Investors:
Jerry Isaacson of Nektar Therapeutics - 628-895-0634
Vivian Wu of Nektar Therapeutics - 628-895-0661
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-third-quarter-2020-on-thursday-november-5-2020-after-close-of-us-based-financial-markets-301162089.html
SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics
