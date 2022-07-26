Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Nektar Therapeutics Aktie [Valor: 1542642 / ISIN: US6402681083]
27.07.2022 00:00:00

Nektar to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2022 on Thursday, August 4, 2022, After Close of U.S.-Based Financial Markets

Nektar Therapeutics
3.64 CHF 3.79%
SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) will announce its financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after the close of U.S.-based financial markets. Howard Robin, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call to review the results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

(PRNewsfoto/Nektar Therapeutics)

The press release and live audio-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link that is posted on the Home Page and Investors section of the Nektar website: http://ir.nektar.com/. The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through September 4, 2022.

To access the conference call, follow these instructions:

Dial: (833) 634-2591 (U.S); (412) 317-6040 (international)

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and inflammatory diseases as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Contacts:
For Investors:
Vivian Wu of Nektar Therapeutics
628-895-0661

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-second-quarter-2022-on-thursday-august-4-2022-after-close-of-us-based-financial-markets-301593725.html

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics

