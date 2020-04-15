NeilMed Commits to Its Employees and the Healthcare Community Amidst the COVID-19 Crisis

SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a health care company, NeilMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is dedicated to providing relief to hospitals and health workers on the frontlines. Thus, NeilMed has committed a minimum of USD $250,000 to invest in items to give to the medical community as they fight COVID-19 infections. As this pandemic unfolds, NeilMed is stepping up to serve its communities during this crisis by donating a variety of equipment needed by health care professionals to protect themselves as well as their patients.

Using its robust manufacturing facility, NeilMed has begun to produce hand sanitizer to donate to hospitals and other relief organizations. NeilMed will manufacture 20,000 three-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer to be used by medical professionals and those in need. This volume of hand sanitizer will also protect NeilMed employees and their families and maintains the sterility of our facility.

With protective equipment in short supply worldwide, NeilMed is acquiring and donating:

1) 100,000 FDA-approved KN95 masks;

2) 100,000 surgical masks;

3) 2,000 surgical sterile gowns;

4) 10,000 face shields; and

5) 5 thermal scanners

As NeilMed continues to receive shipments of these items from its manufacturers, they will be donated to doctors, nurses and other health workers in the local Bay Area community as well as throughout the country. NeilMed has already given a significant amount of these items to health professionals and continues to form partnerships with hospitals and clinics to arrange for donations.

NeilMed will also donate its branded nasal irrigation and other products to healthcare professionals, first responders and others treating COVID-19 patients upon request. These products promote the health, hygiene and well-being of users and NeilMed is happy to provide them for those in need.

Those who are part of a nonprofit, health clinic, hospital or other organization that would benefit from partnering with NeilMed to receive these protective products and NeilMed products are encouraged to contact NeilMed for assistance. Reach out to questions@neilmed.com or by calling 1-877-477-8633.

"Thank you so much for the N95s that you donated to the local Disease Control Unit at Public Health. We are busy with case investigations and contact tracing of all of the COVID + persons in Sonoma County. We have been doing testing of household members, and our testers are using appropriate PPE. This includes N95s, so thank you for your timely donation.

Mary Miller, MSN

Nursing Services Director

County of Sonoma Department of Health Services"

Commitment to NeilMed Employees

The well-being of NeilMed employees is also of utmost importance. NeilMed looks after the safety and well-being of employees by taking steps to ensure that the offices and manufacturing facility are safe and healthy environments. Employees are well-trained regarding CDC and WHO guidelines concerning COVID-19. NeilMed is committed to making sure those guidelines are followed at its offices, and to showing appreciation of its employees' hard work. Some of the measures taken include:

Using technology to allow the bulk of NeilMed employees to work remotely whenever possible.

Encouraging social distancing in the front offices by eliminating business travel, avoiding cross-traffic through office doors and staircases, creating additional office space, separating manufacturing employees from front office employees, providing phone and screen-sharing technology for intra-office communications, and digitally signing documents.

Creating policies conforming to CDC and WHO guidelines that require employees to maintain distance from one another, sanitize their workstations, stay home when they are sick, and other obligations. These policies are posted throughout the office, distributed to employees and communicated in frequent meetings.

Reducing the risk of spread of COVID-19 by taking employees' temperatures via thermal body scanners upon arrival and departure and intermittently throughout production hours.

Enhancing cleaning and sanitization measures in the manufacturing facility by providing ample hand sanitizer stations, installing four extra sinks for hand-washing, and other efforts.

Reducing the risk of the spread of COVID-19 between manufacturing employees by providing them with masks and gloves.

Adding a third shift to reduce the number of employees working during each shift.

Modifying manufacturing lines to space employees farther away from one another.

Slowing machine speeds to reduce the number of employees present on the production line.

Rewarding employees with increased pay, bonuses and providing them with daily meals and complimentary NeilMed products. Meals are sourced from local restaurants that are struggling during this crisis.

In the break areas, microwave use has been eliminated, and the number of dining tables and chairs has reduced to enable employees to social distance.

Employees who carpool together are placed into teams to work on the same production lines together, away from other groups of employees.

Limiting the number of activities performed on-site by, for example, temporarily curbing marketing mailer and sample request projects.

Those who are part of a nonprofit, health clinic, hospital or other organization that would benefit from partnering with NeilMed to receive protective products and NeilMed products are encouraged to contact NeilMed for assistance. Reach out to questions@neilmed.com or by calling 1-877-477-8633.

Related Images

commitment-to-the-healthcare.jpg

Commitment to the Healthcare Community

commitment-to-neilmed-employees.jpg

Commitment to NeilMed Employees

Related Links

COVID-19: We Are Here To Help

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neilmed-commits-to-its-employees-and-the-healthcare-community-amidst-the-covid-19-crisis-301040622.html

SOURCE NeilMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.