15.04.2020 02:00:00
NeilMed Commits to Its Employees and the Healthcare Community Amidst the COVID-19 Crisis
SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a health care company, NeilMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is dedicated to providing relief to hospitals and health workers on the frontlines. Thus, NeilMed has committed a minimum of USD $250,000 to invest in items to give to the medical community as they fight COVID-19 infections. As this pandemic unfolds, NeilMed is stepping up to serve its communities during this crisis by donating a variety of equipment needed by health care professionals to protect themselves as well as their patients.
Using its robust manufacturing facility, NeilMed has begun to produce hand sanitizer to donate to hospitals and other relief organizations. NeilMed will manufacture 20,000 three-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer to be used by medical professionals and those in need. This volume of hand sanitizer will also protect NeilMed employees and their families and maintains the sterility of our facility.
With protective equipment in short supply worldwide, NeilMed is acquiring and donating:
1) 100,000 FDA-approved KN95 masks;
2) 100,000 surgical masks;
3) 2,000 surgical sterile gowns;
4) 10,000 face shields; and
5) 5 thermal scanners
As NeilMed continues to receive shipments of these items from its manufacturers, they will be donated to doctors, nurses and other health workers in the local Bay Area community as well as throughout the country. NeilMed has already given a significant amount of these items to health professionals and continues to form partnerships with hospitals and clinics to arrange for donations.
NeilMed will also donate its branded nasal irrigation and other products to healthcare professionals, first responders and others treating COVID-19 patients upon request. These products promote the health, hygiene and well-being of users and NeilMed is happy to provide them for those in need.
Those who are part of a nonprofit, health clinic, hospital or other organization that would benefit from partnering with NeilMed to receive these protective products and NeilMed products are encouraged to contact NeilMed for assistance. Reach out to questions@neilmed.com or by calling 1-877-477-8633.
"Thank you so much for the N95s that you donated to the local Disease Control Unit at Public Health. We are busy with case investigations and contact tracing of all of the COVID + persons in Sonoma County. We have been doing testing of household members, and our testers are using appropriate PPE. This includes N95s, so thank you for your timely donation.
Mary Miller, MSN
Nursing Services Director
County of Sonoma Department of Health Services"
Commitment to NeilMed Employees
The well-being of NeilMed employees is also of utmost importance. NeilMed looks after the safety and well-being of employees by taking steps to ensure that the offices and manufacturing facility are safe and healthy environments. Employees are well-trained regarding CDC and WHO guidelines concerning COVID-19. NeilMed is committed to making sure those guidelines are followed at its offices, and to showing appreciation of its employees' hard work. Some of the measures taken include:
