+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
30.10.2019 16:30:00

Neighborhood Credit Union Breaks Ground in Anna, Texas

ANNA, Texas, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Surrounded by Anna city officials and Chamber of Commerce leaders, Neighborhood Credit Union formally broke ground October 18 on a new location in Anna to better serve families in the area with a convenient and friendly place to take care of all their financial needs. The new location will open sometime in the spring at 2616 W. White Street just east of U.S. 75, near CVS and Walmart.

"On behalf of all the citizens of Anna, we are glad you're here," said Anna Mayor Nate Pike. "We are a community that has so much to offer, with great people, neighborhoods and schools and big plans for the future."

Mayor Pike was joined by several city officials, including Mayor Pro Tem Lee Miller, City Manager Jim Proce, Assistant City Manager Ryan Henderson, City Secretary Carrie Smith, Director of Economic Development Joey Grisham, Director of Public Works Greg Peters and others, as well as Greater Anna Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kevin Hall and several Chamber ambassadors.

Neighborhood Credit Union Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications Jessie Swendig spoke of the credit union's history as the oldest credit union in the region and the longstanding commitment to the "people helping people" philosophy since its founding. Four Neighborhood Credit Union board members, who are elected by the credit union membership, also were present, as were several credit union staff members. Swendig also introduced the project's architect, Jim Gahl, and design group, David Lapp and Allan Anderson of Level 5.

Pescatello noted that the new location will make it more convenient for current members and others who live, work or worship in the area to enjoy the benefits of Neighborhood Credit Union membership, including Prize Savings Accounts that reward members for saving their money, rewarding High Yield Savings accounts with one of the highest rates in the region, free Kasasa Checking accounts and some of the best Auto Loans, along with a commitment to financial education and personal service.

The oldest credit union in Dallas (chartered April 18, 1930), Neighborhood Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial organization serving Collin, Dallas, Denton and Ellis counties, as well as the city of Arlington. With locations across North Texas and assets topping $715 million, Neighborhood Credit Union has a membership of 56,000 and continues to welcome new members daily. For more information, call (214) 748-9393 or visit http://www.myncu.com.

 

SOURCE Neighborhood Credit Union

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Gold sollte von Fed-Zinssenkung profitieren
09:51
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Costco Wholesale Corp, Walmart Inc, Best Buy Co Inc
09:03
SMI schnuppert weiter Höhenluft
07:05
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Aufwärtsdynamik flacht sich weiter ab / Swisscom – Dominanter Abwärtstrend nachhaltig gebrochen
29.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Tiefer Bezugspreis anstelle Barriere
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
28.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JPMorgan sieht prekäre Lage auf den Geldmarkt zukommen - Fed-Geldspritze wirkungslos
Automobilbereich bald nicht mehr wichtigster Sektor bei Tesla?
Novartis-Aktie schwächer: Novartis erleidet Rückschlag mit Gentherapie Zolgensma - FDA stoppt Studie
Credit Suisse verdoppelt Gewinn im dritten Quartal - Credit Suisse-Aktie dennoch leichter
Schmolz + Bickenbach-Aktie klettert: Vekselberg fordert Neubesetzung von Verwaltungsrat - Kapitalerhöhung geplant
ABB-Aktie etwas fester: ABB übernimmt chinesischen Anbieter von Ladelösungen für Elektrofahrzeuge
Wall Street zum Handelsschluss uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX macht wenig bewegt Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Dow unentschlossen -- SMI mit roten Vorzeichen -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
MasterCard bleibt Kryptobranche gegenüber positiv - verpasst aber Libra einen Seitenhieb
Kuros-Aktie knickt ein: Kuros will Kapital weiter erhöhen - aoGV am 19. November

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow unentschlossen -- SMI mit roten Vorzeichen -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
US-Indizes bewegen sich um die Nulllinie. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte ohne grössere Ausschläge. Der DAX bewegt sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB