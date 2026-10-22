Negative Reaction To Tesla, Meta Earnings May Lead To Pullback On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a sharply lower open on Thursday, with stocks likely to give back ground after trending higher over the past few sessions.

Traders may look to cash in on yesterday's rally by tech stocks amid a negative reaction to earnings news from mega-cap companies Tesla (TSLA) and Meta Platforms (META).

Shares of Tesla are tumbling by 3.6 percent in pre-market trading after surging by 3.8 percent on Wednesday even though the electronic vehicle maker reported better than expected third quarter results.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms is also slumping by 2.7 percent in pre-market trading despite reporting third quarter revenues that exceeded estimates and providing upbeat guidance.

Shares of IBM Corp. (IBM) are also plunging by 16.5 percent in pre-market trading even though the tech giant reported third quarter results that beat expectations.

Lingering concerns about debt-fueled AI infrastructure spending may contribute to an initial pullback by tech stocks.

In an interview with CNBC, Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang said demand for neocloud firms like CoreWeave (CRWV) is "off the charts" but "scarcity of capital" is holding back growth.

After fluctuating early in the session, stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. The major averages all moved to the upside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq showing a notable advance.

The major averages saw some volatility late in the session but closed firmly in positive territory. The Nasdaq jumped 278.04 points or 1.1 percent to 26,702.86, the Dow climbed 360.21 points or 0.7 percent to 52,856.09 and the S&P 500 rose 44.60 points or 0.6 percent to 7,757.17.

The advance by the Nasdaq reflected strength in the tech sector amid a positive reaction to some of the latest earnings news.

Shares of SpaceX (SPCX) spiked by 7.7 percent after the Elon Musk-led rocket company reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings as revenues skyrocketed.

Musk also confirmed SpaceX and Tesla have formed independent special committees to explore a potential merger. Shares of Tesla jumped by 3.8 percent.

Data center server company Super Micro Computer (SMCI) also soared by 9.3 percent after boosting its fiscal first-quarter revenue outlook.

On the other hand, shares of Netflix (NFLX) tumbled by 5.3 percent after the streaming giant reported better than expected third quarter earnings but provided disappointing revenue guidance.

Telecom giant AT&T (T) also plunged by 6.3 percent despite reporting third quarter results that beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

Computer hardware saw substantial strength on the Super Micro Computer news, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index surging by 2.5 percent.

Significant strength was also visible among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 2 percent jump by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index.

Semiconductor, networking and banking stocks also saw notable strength, while the steep drop by AT&T weighed on the telecom sector.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are surging $2.26 to $99.41 a barrel after sliding $0.67 to $97.15 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after inching up $7.40 to $4,150 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are tumbling $61.90 to $4,088.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 157.21 yen versus the 158.13 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1203 compared to yesterday's $1.232.

Asia

Asian stocks sank to a three-month low on Thursday, with renewed concerns over the financing and profitability of the artificial intelligence boom as well as escalating tensions in West Asia keeping investors on edge.

Investors also reacted to mixed earnings results from U.S. mega-cap companies. Tesla reported lower third quarter profits and cut its annual capital expenditure forecast by a fifth.

Meta beat investor expectations for third quarter revenue and boosted its bet on AI with its spending outlook, but profits took a hit due to a $18 billion legal settlement with nearly all U.S. states.

IBM reported third-quarter results that handily beat Wall Street expectations while consulting revenue remained flat.

The dollar index held near a three-week low in Asian trading due to easing bond yields amid softening housing market conditions.

Gold fell more than 1 percent to $4,090 an ounce after rising modestly on Wednesday to snap three-days of declines.

As inflation worries mount, investors awaited direction from central bank meetings in Japan, Canada, the U.S. and Europe next week.

Brent crude futures jumped more than 3 percent to hover around $112 a barrel, recouping losses from earlier this week after a drone attack on Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field heightened concerns over further disruptions to energy supplies.

An attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday evening killed one resident and injured eight others.

As Houthi attacks intensify, the U.S. State Department ordered non-emergency U.S. government staff and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia.

The New York Times reported, citing U.S. officials and others familiar with the deliberations, that the United States and Israel have drawn up specific plans for a possible new round of strikes against Iran after the U.S. midterm elections.

China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped 1.5 percent to 3,658.03 to enter near bear market as hopes faded for big government stimulus.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged 3.0 percent to 22,934.68 amid mounting doubts over the profitability of artificial intelligence companies.

Japanese markets tumbled as semiconductor stocks retreated on concerns over the sustainability of AI infrastructure spending into 2027.

The Nikkei 225 Index dove 2.7 percent to 62,907.84, while the broader Topix Index closed 1.1 percent lower at 3,997.50. Tokyo Electron, Fujikura, Screen Holdings and SoftBank Group plummeted 6-9 percent.

Seoul stocks slumped as major chip shares faced selling pressure amid concerns over investments in the artificial intelligence (AI) value chain.

The Kospi Index plunged 3.5 percent to 5,533.77 after rising more than 3 percent in the previous session. SK Square, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix lost 4-5 percent.

Earlier today, the Bank of Korea held its benchmark interest rate at 3.00 percent after two consecutive hikes but kept the door open to further tightening.

Australian markets ended modestly lower, with mining, tech and energy stocks leading losses. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.4 percent to 8,793.20, while the broader All Ordinaries Index settled 0.4 percent lower at 8,917.10.

Nick Scali shares plunged more than 15 percent after the retailer warned of a sharp drop in profit for the December half amid challenging retail conditions.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index closed 0.1 percent lower at 13,746.84 after data showed annual inflation slowed more than expected in the third quarter but remained above the top end of the central bank's target range.

Europe

European stocks have moved mostly lower on Thursday as investors digest a slew of mixed earnings and fretted over escalating supply risks in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures surged more than 3 percent, jumping above $112 a barrel and approaching a nearly four-year high reached in May, after reports indicated the U.S. and Israeli militaries have developed specific plans for a short, intensive operation against Iran following next month's midterm elections.

Concerns about France's debt situation also weighed on markets as France's 10-year bond yield rose to 5.089 percent, exceeding the yield on comparable U.S. Treasury bonds for the first time since 2013.

While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.1 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.3 percent.

German tech company SAP has fallen despite reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results and lifting its cloud revenue outlook.

UBS has also declined. The Swiss lender said it has acquired around a 4.8 percent stake in Indian wealth manager 360 ONE WAM Limited after converting warrants into shares.

French luxury goods company Hermes has also slumped after revenue growth slowed in the third quarter due to weak demand in key market China.

Engineering group Sandvik has also moved sharply lower after third quarter orders fell from the previous quarter.

British automotive distributor Inchcape has also plummeted after lowering its full-year margin outlook.

InterContinental Hotels has also tumbled. The hospitality company reported 5.3 percent growth in third quarter revenue per available room.

J Sainsbury has also plunged. The supermarket group warned of a "very competitive" grocery market after first-half operating profit increased 4 percent.

On the other hand, Swiss food giant Nestle has moved notably higher after reporting strong third quarter results.

Engineering company Renishaw has also rallied after its fiscal first quarter revenue jumped 47 percent to a record £251.8 million.

Getlink, an operator of fixed link infrastructure and transport system, has also advanced after reporting third quarter revenue above estimates.

Granges, a Sweden-based supplier of rolled aluminum products, has also jumped after its third quarter adjusted operating profit reached a record SEK 596 million.

U.S. Economic News

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly declined in the week ended October 17th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims fell to 194,000, a decrease of 6,000 from the previous week's revised level of 200,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 200,000 from the 199,000 originally reported for the previous week.

With the unexpected dip, jobless claims dropped to their lowest level since hitting a multi-decade low of 189,000 in the week ended July 18th.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also edged down to 197,750, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's revised average of 198,750.

At 10 am ET, the Conference Board is due to release its report on leading economic indicators in the month of September. The leading economic index is expected to dip by 0.2 percent in September after edging down by 0.1 percent in August.

The Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes at 11 am ET.