MIAMI, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neeta Erinjeri, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Distinguished Doctor in the field of Medicine in acknowledgment for her exceptional work as a Surgical Oncologist with Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.      

At Miami Cancer Institute, the world-renowned cancer specialists and subspecialists work together across numerous medical disciplines to provide the highest standard of patient-centered care. Patients are offered precise, personalized treatment plans that incorporate groundbreaking discoveries and collaborations with other world-renowned cancer researchers. With a unique partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering, both work diligently to share educational resources and new techniques to further advance cancer care.

As a highly distinguished surgical oncologist, Dr. Erinjeri has garnered eight years of expert medical knowledge and professional experience. She specializes in the endocrine system, providing surgery on the thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal glands. Currently, she has devoted nearly two years in practice with Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida where she delivers exceptional results.

To prepare for her career, Dr. Erinjeri earned his Bachelor of Science degree in human physiology from Michigan State University. Following graduation, she went on to obtain his Medical degree from Michigan State University School of Medicine. She completed a General Surgery residency, and endocrine surgery fellowship at Yale School of Medicine (New Haven Hospital). While at Yale, she was a member of the Women in Surgery Committee, Section of Surgical Education. Later, she became board-certified in general surgery by the American Board of Surgery.

Remaining abreast of the latest developments in his field, Dr. Erinjeri maintains active memberships and affiliations with professional organizations including the American College of Surgeons and the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists. She is a Fellow of the American Association of Endocrine Surgeons.

For further information, please visit https://baptisthealth.net/cancer-care/home.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neeta-erinjeri-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301272993.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

﻿

