31.07.2021 16:13:00

NEET-UG will be conducted for the first time in Dubai and Kuwait

Efforts of ALLEN have finally paid off; Students can take the NEET-UG exam while living in Gulf countries.

Milestone achieved with the support of Lok Sabha Speaker Sh. Om Birla ji.

DUBAI, UAE, July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The Ministry of Education has announced new centers for the Gulf region in Dubai and Kuwait to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test smoothly. This massive step came as a huge relief for NRI parents and students from stress and chaos in planning for international travel to appear for the examination. Now, these students will not have to travel abroad to take the exam. With the efforts of Allen Career Institute Overseas and the support of Lok Sabha Speaker Sh. Om Birla along with various other stakeholders, NEET exam will be conducted in Kuwait and Dubai from this year.

Keshav Maheshwari, MD of Allen Career Institute Overseas DMCC with The Hon'ble Speaker of Lok Sabha Mr. Om Birla

Mr. Keshav Maheshwari, Managing Director, Allen Overseas, said that many Indian families reside in Gulf countries, and thousands of students apply for Indian Medical Entrance Examination. A special quota is also allotted to these students. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide and the non-availability of examination centers of NEET-UG examinations, many students also requested ALLEN to find a solution in this regard. Listening to their request, Team ALLEN wrote a letter to the Union Education Minister and requested Sh. Om Birla to look into this matter of setting up NEET-UG Exam centers in the gulf region.

As a result of cumulative efforts of all stakeholders including parents' community and Indian embassies in the Gulf, NTA announced new centers for the Gulf region to smoothly conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG). After this announcement, Team ALLEN visited Sh Om Birla at his office and thanked him for acknowledging the NRI students' and parents' needs and positively intervening into the same.

This step will yield huge relief, making the NEET-UG exam more convenient for the NRI student community and encouraging many more students to participate in JEE and NEET exams in the future. Now the aspirations of coming back to India for quality and affordable higher education have become even more realistic. Students from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain will also get an opportunity to take the exam while living in the Gulf countries.

ALLEN has constantly endeavoured to provide students with better opportunities and even better learning conditions, and it will continue making persistent efforts to benefit the student community.

About ALLEN

ALLEN Career Institute provides test prep career coaching for IIT JEE (Advanced), JEE (Main), NEET-(UG), Class VI to X, KVPY, NTSE, National and International Olympiads. The institute is an ideal blend of integrity, devotion, humanism, holistic learning, social ethics, and concern for society & the environment. 

With over 33 Years of Success Legacy, ALLEN has become the most Trusted Career Coaching Institute of India. Since its inception, ALLEN has coached over 2 Million students from across the country. A highly professional and experienced team of 10000+ members, including IIT'ian and Doctor Faculties, are working in Allen. ALLEN specializes in training students through its Classroom, Distance Learning Programmes, and Online Live Classes - ALLEN Digital.

To reach every child, Allen has spread its wings in India and abroad. With our corporate office in Kota, in India, we are located at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhilwara, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali, Chennai, Dehradun, Durgapur, Guwahati, Hisar, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Mysuru, Nagpur, Nanded, Puducherry, Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Rawatbhata, Sikar, Srinagar, Surat, Tirupati, Ujjain, Vadodara. While in Overseas, we are located in Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nepal.

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1585688/Allen_Career_Institute.jpg

Contacts: overseas@allen.ac.in, + (91)-987-309-0705

﻿

