Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
30.05.2020 01:30:00

Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Report 2020 | Comprehensive Insights and Projections 2013-2027

DUBLIN, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems market worldwide will grow by a projected US$7.4 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.

Insulin Delivery, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 11% and reach a market size of US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Insulin Delivery market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.

As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 7.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$276.9 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$233.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Insulin Delivery segment will reach a market size of US$232.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 13.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.

Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Key Topics Covered

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems: An Overview
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Needle-Free Drug Delivery Systems: An Overview
  • Brief Glance of Needle-Free Drug Delivery Systems
  • Advantages
  • Disadvantages
  • Needle-Free Drug Injection System: Market Dynamics
  • Drivers and Barriers of Needle-free Drug Injection Systems Market
  • Increasing Geriatric Population to Drive Market
  • Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
  • Increasing Incidence of Cancer Bodes Well for Needle-free Drug Injection Systems
  • Global Cancer Prevalence Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
  • Expanding Therapeutic Applications to Generate Growth Opportunities
  • Competitive Scenario
  • Needle-free Jet Injections: Future Burning Bright
  • Growth Factors
  • Next Generation Needle-free Jet Technologies
  • Advantageous to Different Stakeholders
  • Applications
  • Formulation Challenges
  • Current Development Status
  • The Road Ahead
  • Innovations in Needle-Free Drug Injection System Technology
  • Needle-free Arterial Non-Injectable Connector
  • Pulsed Micro Jets
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • AKRA Dermojet (France)
  • Crossject S.A. (France)
  • D'Antonio Consultants International, Inc. (USA)
  • Medical International Technologies, Inc. (Canada)
  • National Medical Products, Inc. (USA)
  • PharmaJet (USA)
  • Zogenix, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 62

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b3vhri

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/needle-free-drug-injection-systems-market-report-2020--comprehensive-insights-and-projections-2013-2027-301067870.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 499.80
1.42 %
Alcon 61.88
1.38 %
Nestle 103.86
0.99 %
Givaudan 3’447.00
0.50 %
SGS 2’255.00
0.31 %
ABB 18.89
-2.05 %
Adecco Group 45.62
-2.25 %
Roche Hldg G 332.70
-2.51 %
Swiss Re 65.12
-3.10 %
CS Group 8.77
-3.96 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Europe"s Calm FX, Bond Markets Masking Anxiety?
29.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Comeback der Krisenverlierer?
29.05.20
Defensive Werte plötzlich wieder gefragt
29.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel? / Geberit – Ausbruch nach oben?
28.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende
CS-Aktie tiefrot: Credit Suisse wehrt sich vor Bundesgericht gegen Finma-Prüfer
US-Gericht lässt Klage gegen UBS, CS und anderen wegen Devisenskandal zu
Gute Aussichten für Bitcoin und Co.: Experte sieht "Kryptofrühling"
Roche und Gilead starten Studie zur Behandlung von Covid-19-Lungenentzündungen - Roche-Aktie freundlich
Mega-Vergütungsplan: 775 Millionen Dollar für Tesla-Chef Elon Musk
Ausgeprägte Rezession: KOF-Konjunkturbarometer erreicht im Mai historischen Tiefstand
EU-Kommission verteidigt Auflagen für staatliche Lufthansa-Hilfen - Aktie im Sinkflug
Calida schliesst den Verkauf von Oxbow ab - Aktie gibt ab
DOTTIKON-Aktie klettert: Deutlich mehr Umsatz und Gewinn

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische Leitindex sowie der deutsche Markt verzeichneten vor dem Wochenende Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB