Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Report 2020 | Comprehensive Insights and Projections 2013-2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems market worldwide will grow by a projected US$7.4 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.



Insulin Delivery, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 11% and reach a market size of US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Insulin Delivery market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 7.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$276.9 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$233.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Insulin Delivery segment will reach a market size of US$232.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.



Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 13.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.



Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems: An Overview

Recent Market Activity

Needle-Free Drug Delivery Systems: An Overview

Brief Glance of Needle-Free Drug Delivery Systems

Advantages

Disadvantages

Needle-Free Drug Injection System: Market Dynamics

Drivers and Barriers of Needle-free Drug Injection Systems Market

Increasing Geriatric Population to Drive Market

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

Increasing Incidence of Cancer Bodes Well for Needle-free Drug Injection Systems

Global Cancer Prevalence Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Expanding Therapeutic Applications to Generate Growth Opportunities

Competitive Scenario

Needle-free Jet Injections: Future Burning Bright

Growth Factors

Next Generation Needle-free Jet Technologies

Advantageous to Different Stakeholders

Applications

Formulation Challenges

Current Development Status

The Road Ahead

Innovations in Needle-Free Drug Injection System Technology

Needle-free Arterial Non-Injectable Connector

Pulsed Micro Jets

Global Competitor Market Shares

Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

