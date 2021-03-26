SMI 11’099 0.3%  SPI 14’010 0.2%  Dow 32’619 0.6%  DAX 14’621 0.1%  Euro 1.1062 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’833 0.0%  Gold 1’728 -0.4%  Bitcoin 48’668 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9396 0.0%  Öl 61.8 -3.7% 

26.03.2021 04:30:00

Need More A Cappella x Voice Actors in Your Life? The Second "aoppella!?" Original Music Video, "Playlist," Premieres Today!

TOKYO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that their new multimedia music project "aoppella!?" will premiere its second original music video "Playlist" on the official YouTube channel today, Friday, March 26.

“aoppella!?” will premiere its second original music video “Playlist” on the official YouTube channel today, Friday, March 26. The first J-Pop cover medley of “Hakujitsu / Pretender” released on March 4 surpassed the 1 million view mark in just one week. On March 19 the first original song “Think About U” was released and subsequently surpassed 300 thousand views in just 3 days. The “aoppella!?” project continues this amazing momentum with the release of its second original song.

World Premiere of the Otowa A Cappella Group's Original Song "Playlist"!

The J-Pop cover medley of "Hakujitsu / Pretender" released on March 4 surpassed the 1 million view mark in just one week. On March 19 the first original song  "Think About U" was released and subsequently surpassed 300 thousand views in just 3 days. The "aoppella!?" project continues this amazing momentum with the release of its second original song.

Unlike the Kanadezaka Private High School a cappella club FYA'M' (Fame)'s sexy R&B song "Think About U", the Otowa Public High School a cappella club Lil Happy's original song "Playlist'' is a refreshing and youthful pop number where the voices of the five members intertwine. The unique melodies sung by each member harmonizes into one complete chorus and weaves a song worth listening to a dozen times over.

This music video is perfect for this season of new beginnings. Please enjoy the fresh harmonies of the Lil Happy a cappella club.

"Playlist" by Lil Happy Music Video:
https://youtu.be/2b28RddTVwM 

Singers: Otowa Public High School Members
Hajime Suzumiya CV: Ryohei Kimura
Rin Tanba  CV: Ryota Osaka
Michitaka Kariyazono CV: KENN
Luka Shiho CV: Tetsuya Kakihara
Sayo Soenji CV: Tomoaki Maeno

Lyrics, Composition, and Arrangement: Tetsuo Tachibana
Video: Shiroiro-Mode (Roly, usumizu)
Video Director: Scotch

About "aoppella!?"

"aoppella!?" is KLab's latest original multimedia music project built on the themes of "youth" and "a cappella"!

Official Website: https://www.aoppella.com/  
Official Twitter: @aoppella
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCosIfP7AX7yAPV-wEDz5m4Q
Copyright: ©KLab

*All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/need-more-a-cappella-x-voice-actors-in-your-life-the-second-aoppella-original-music-video-playlist-premieres-today-301256449.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

25.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc, Facebook Inc
25.03.21 Vontobel: Erleben Zykliker einen Aufschwung?
25.03.21 Weekly-Hits: EU-Emissionshandel – Rückenwind für den Klimaschutz / Sportartikelbranche – Fit in die Zukunft
25.03.21 Schwergewichte bremsen SMI ein
23.03.21 Auf der Suche nach Inflationsschutz - so schützen Sie Ihr Depot
19.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Volkswagen
mehr
Hier mehr erfahren!
Auf der Suche nach Inflationsschutz - so schützen Sie Ihr Depot

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin fällt in Richtung 50'000 US-Dollar
SoftwareONE-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: SoftwareONE verdient 2020 mehr - Strategische Partnerschaft mit Microsoft
Milliardendeal: Philips verkauft Haushaltsgeräte-Sparte - Philips-Aktie steigt
Dow schliesst fester -- SMI zum Handelsende fester -- DAX schliesst stabil -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - klare Gewinne in Japan
Millionenstrafe für Kryptobörse Coinbase - Pläne für Börsengang leiden
Wisekey-Aktien springen mehr als 50 Prozent hoch: Lancierung von NFT-Lösung
Ray Dalio erklärt Anleihe-Investments für "dumm"
Credit Suisse-Aktie fester: CS lotet wohl Zahlungen an Greensill-Anleger aus - Fitch sieht längerfristige Risiken wegen Greensill-Exposure
Apple-Aktie: Deutsche Bank-Analyst sieht noch Luft nach oben
Sensirion-Aktie zieht an: Sensirion will weiter hochprofitabel wachsen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit