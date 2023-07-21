NEE FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages NextEra Energy, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important July 25 Deadline in Securities Class Action - NEE, NEE-PR, NEE-PQ

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'207 0.1%  SPI 14'765 0.0%  Dow 35'228 0.0%  DAX 16'177 -0.2%  Euro 0.9638 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'391 0.4%  Gold 1'961 -0.4%  Bitcoin 25'926 0.4%  Dollar 0.8661 0.0%  Öl 80.9 1.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101Tesla11448018ABB1222171NVIDIA994529Stadler Rail217818Swiss Life1485278Holcim1221405Novo Nordisk23159222
Top News
Freestoxx im Test: Das bietet der Neobroker für US-Aktien
Schweiz als Zufluchtsort: Warum Norwegens Reiche ihre Heimat verlassen
Strengere Krypto-Regeln: Singapur plant Initiativen zum Schutz von Privatanlegern
KI-CEO warnt vor der grössten Blase aller Zeiten, aber KI bleibt unverzichtbar
Kryptowährungen-Vergleich: Welche Kryptowährung kaufen?
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
NextEra Energy Aktie [Valor: 11363205 / ISIN: US65339F1012]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.07.2023 01:30:00

NEE FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages NextEra Energy, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important July 25 Deadline in Securities Class Action - NEE, NEE-PR, NEE-PQ

NextEra Energy
62.40 CHF -0.68%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE, NEE-PR, NEE-PQ) between December 2, 2021 and February 1, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the importantJuly 25, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased NextEra securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the NextEra class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=16680 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 25, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NextEra's primary subsidiary, Florida Power and Light Co. ("FPL"), surreptitious orchestration of political misconduct exposed NextEra to substantial legal and reputational risk; and (2) in light of the above, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the NextEra class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=16680mailto:or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nee-final-deadline-alert-rosen-a-top-ranked-law-firm-encourages-nextera-energy-inc-investors-to-secure-counsel-before-important-july-25-deadline-in-securities-class-action--nee-nee-pr-nee-pq-301883312.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu NextEra Energy Inc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

How and why invest in Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV

Why invest in Private Equity? How can you invest in Private Equity and how are the investment possibilities structured.
These questions will be answerd by Dr. Michel Degosciu from LPX – Listed Alternative Investments in today’s expert interview with Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer at BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

How and why invest in Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

21.07.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
21.07.23 DAX 40: Abwarten und Tee trinken - Anleger fiebern Notenbanksitzungen entgegen
21.07.23 Marktüberblick: SAP im Fokus
21.07.23 How and why invest in Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV
21.07.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Vorerst seitwärts
20.07.23 Julius Bär: 13.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
20.07.23 Treibstoff der Energiewende: Lithium Nachfrage steigt ungebremst
19.07.23 BNP Paribas - Ausblick auf das zweite Halbjahr
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'667.02 19.49 DRSSMU
Short 11'902.61 13.67 XWSSMU
Short 12'351.19 8.82 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'207.38 21.07.2023 17:31:53
Long 10'733.09 19.00 XDSSMU
Long 10'468.51 13.19 V4SSMU
Long 10'064.45 8.97 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rechtsstreit mit der SEC: Ripple erzielt Teilerfolg - Welche Folgen zu erwarten sind
Der unterschätzte Weg zum Wohlstand: Portfolio-Manager rät zu vernachlässigtem Sektor als Investment
UBS-Aktie: UBS-Führungskräfte konkretisieren offenbar Abbauprogramm für Mitarbeiter
Bitcoin-ETF-Rennen in den USA: Werden Privatanleger verdrängt?
Kursziel angehoben: Warum ein Citigroup-Analyst für NVIDIA weiter optimistisch bleibt
Steigende Zinsen und sinkende Preise: Droht auch der Schweiz ein Preisverfall auf dem Immobilienmarkt?
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Kommt jetzt die nächste Korrektur?
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Sonntagmittag
Goldman Sachs mit Zuversicht für Indien: Aufstieg zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft möglich
Lonza-Aktie mit massivem Kursrutsch: Lonza muss nach erstem Semester Prognosen senken

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}