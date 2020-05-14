14.05.2020 06:00:00

Ned L. McCray's newly released "Still Teaching and Preaching" is a stirring compendium of articles that desire to uplift souls and change lives

MEADVILLE, Pa., May 14, 2020  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/  "Still Teaching and Preaching: A Retired Educator Reflects on the Important Issues Affecting Chicago and the Nation": an enlightening book of articles on the daily life and struggles in big cities and the nation as a whole that birthed solutions to prevalent problems dealt by common individuals. "Still Teaching and Preaching: A Retired Educator Reflects on the Important Issues Affecting Chicago and the Nation" is the creation of published author Ned L. McCray, a veteran having served in the Air Force and a retired high school principal who is presently on the board of directors of the retired teachers of Chicago.

McCray shares, "A collection of articles written over a ten-year period by a retired educator who in retirement still felt compelled to make a difference in the lives of people young and old. The articles are a commentary on life in Chicago and the nation and the problems that affect people in their daily lives and most importantly solutions and remedies for the problems. All of the problems afflicting big cities and the nation are man-made and can be remedied and solved if there is a collective will to do so. It is the hope of this author that these articles can serve as an impetus to solving them."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ned L. McCray's new book aims to bring insight to readers that can aid in discovering efficacious answers to dilemmas and pave a path for progress to transform their lives.

Readers are brought into a perspicacious library of astute articles that strive to bring balance and purpose in the lives of ordinary citizens.

View the synopsis of "Still Teaching and Preaching: A Retired Educator Reflects on the Important Issues Affecting Chicago and the Nation" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Still Teaching and Preaching: A Retired Educator Reflects on the Important Issues Affecting Chicago and the Nation" at traditional brick-and-mortar bookstores or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Still Teaching and Preaching: A Retired Educator Reflects on the Important Issues Affecting Chicago and the Nation," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

