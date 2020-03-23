NebraskaBuyLocal.com Website Launched To Support Nebraska Businesses During Coronavirus Pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global, the Lincoln Independent Business Association (LIBA), and the Nebraska Retail Federation (NRF) jointly announced the launch of a website to support local Nebraska businesses during this time of uncertainty. The new site, NebraskaBuyLocal.com, provides communities across the region with an opportunity to purchase gift cards and gift certificates from local and independent businesses.

Over the past several days, many Nebraska businesses have had to make significant changes in day-to-day practices for delivering goods and services to customers. As businesses devote significant time and resources to serving their customers during coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, NebraskaBuyLocal.com is designed to make it easier for them to reach more customers online.

There is no cost to businesses for posting their gift cards or gift certificates for sale on NebraskaBuyLocal.com. Businesses can visit the website to sign up, and proceeds from all gift cards sold on the site go directly to their business accounts. Nearly 100 businesses have already signed up to use the site immediately following its launch.

"Businesses are struggling right now with cash flow," said LIBA President and CEO Bud Synhorst. "Our intent is to create a platform for Nebraska businesses to be able to be part of this community so people can buy gift cards and gift certificates to support local businesses across the state."

NRF President Jim Otto said, "Coming together to help our locally owned businesses is important to us. Businesses all over the state need to pay their employees, rent, and other bills." This program, he added, "is intended for people across the state to be able to buy gift cards, which will help our local businesses during this difficult time."

Sandhills provided the support technology to establish the website and coordinate merchant payment processing. Sandhills designed the site to make the process as simple as possible customers and business owners alike.

"At Sandhills Global, we have business interests across Nebraska," said Chief Operating Officer Shawn Peed. "As a company with its headquarters in Nebraska for more than 35 years, we saw this as a way to help our community and other local businesses, and to provide Nebraskans with a way to support these local small businesses during this difficult time."

About Lincoln Independent Business Association

The Lincoln Independent Business Association represents businesses in Lincoln and Lancaster County, providing leadership and education to the business community and educating the public and elected officials on the key role of business in our community.

About Nebraska Retail Federation

The Nebraska Retail Federation represents locally owned retailers and restaurants of all sizes, serving all areas of Nebraska, and providing leadership at the state and federal level with government officials on important policies impacting businesses.

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global has been a proud, active member of the Lincoln community for over 35 years. Today, Sandhills Global and its international subsidiaries employ nearly 1,200 people.

