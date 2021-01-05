SMI 10’694 -0.4%  SPI 13’321 -0.4%  Dow 30’352 0.4%  DAX 13’651 -0.6%  Euro 1.0797 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’548 -0.5%  Gold 1’950 0.4%  Bitcoin 29’027 3.0%  Dollar 0.8778 -0.4%  Öl 53.7 6.0% 
05.01.2021 19:21:00

Nebraska Health Information Initiative (NEHII) and Iowa Health Information Network (IHIN) Announce Partnership, Creating a Regional Health Data Utility for the Midwest

OMAHA, Neb. and DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boards of Directors of both the Nebraska Health Information Initiative (NEHII) and the Iowa Health Information Network (IHIN) have approved forming a strategic partnership between the two non-profit organizations. In November, the entities announced plans to move forward with the due diligence process which was recently completed by both boards.

(PRNewsfoto/NEHII)

Under the arrangement, which closed today, NEHII will continue all services of IHIN as IHIN remains the state designated entity for purposes of administering and governing the statewide Iowa health information network.

"Strategically aligning these organizations will better serve the healthcare data needs in Iowa and Nebraska," said Ted Boesen, IHIN Board Chair. "NEHII is one of the nation's most advanced and mature HIEs. Iowa's physicians, health care facilities and patients will benefit from becoming part of the Nebraska infrastructure and the additional value-added services they are able to provide clinicians, enabling delivery of better health outcomes."

As stewards of data for more than 1,000 healthcare organizations across both states participating in HIE services, joining NEHII and IHIN will form a regional health data utility for the Midwest, providing vital information services for continuity of health care. This is essential, especially during public health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic, because communities rely on health information just like electricity, water and communication services.  

"Iowans and Nebraskans often seek care across our respective state lines. Being able to easily transmit clinical information among the care team, no matter where they are located, clearly contributes to better coordination of care and ultimately better outcomes," said NEHII Board Chair Michael White MD.

"This alignment and the utilization of NEHII's existing structure will critically enhance the support that healthcare professionals need, especially right now. We look forward to building capacity for the future and finding additional opportunities to ensure our providers have the tools they need for excellent service delivery," said Kelly Garcia, interim director of the Iowa Department of Public Health.   

"NEHII and IHIN are already successfully collaborating on community information exchanges, known as Unite Nebraska and Unite Iowa, that address social determinants of health issues," Boesen explained. "This partnership is a natural progression of the work we started together earlier this year."

NEHII's President and CEO Jaime Bland concluded: "This new Nebraska-Iowa affiliation will strengthen the region's core HIE services and bring needed innovation to help our healthcare communities."  

About NEHII

NEHII's mission is to bring trust and value to health information technology by creating solutions for moving health data forward. NEHII, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a public/private governance model that includes health care providers, payers, and the State of Nebraska. NEHII is the designated statewide Health Information Exchange designed to share clinical and administrative data among providers in Nebraska and neighboring states. NEHII's purpose is to achieve health care transformation through community betterment collaboration while protecting the security and privacy of medical information. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nebraska-health-information-initiative-nehii-and-iowa-health-information-network-ihin-announce-partnership-creating-a-regional-health-data-utility-for-the-midwest-301201296.html

SOURCE NEHII

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 575.40
1.66 %
CS Group 11.54
1.23 %
UBS Group 12.76
1.11 %
ABB 25.34
1.04 %
Swiss Life Hldg 413.40
0.51 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’044.50
-1.14 %
Roche Hldg G 306.00
-1.16 %
CieFinRichemont 80.12
-1.31 %
The Swatch Grp 238.00
-1.41 %
Givaudan 3’751.00
-1.42 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:32
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:15
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
14:00
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV
10:38
Vontobel: Smart Healthcare - Chance für die Gesundheitssysteme und Investoren
08:56
SMI kommt gut aus den Startlöchern
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Recycling oder Verkauf? So viel Gold lässt sich aus alten Smartphones herausholen
35'000 US-Dollar zu ambitioniert: Bitcoin fällt deutlich zurück
Denkfehler an der Börse - diese fatalen Auswirkungen können sozialpsychologische Phänomene an den Aktienmärkten haben
US-Börsen schliessen tiefrot -- SMI beendet ersten Handelstag 2021 mit Gewinnen -- DAX rutscht nach Rekord ins Minus -- Wall Street fällt zurück
Deutsche Bank-Prognose: So geht es 2021 mit Aktien, Immobilien und Rohstoffe weiter
NEL ASA: Das steckt hinter dem norwegischen Wasserstoffunternehmen
EMA: Entscheidung über Moderna-Impfstoff noch Montag möglich - Moderna-Aktie fester
BioNTech will mehr Corona-Impfstoff an die Europäische Union liefern - Aktie gesucht
Credit Suisse hat Aktienrückkauf 2020 abgeschlossen - CS-Aktie letztlich unverändert
Behörde EMA verschiebt Entscheidung zu Impfstoff von Lonza-Partner Moderna - Moderna-Aktie schliesst kräftig im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen erneut uneinheitlich
Minuszeichen zeigten sich letztlich am heimischen Aktienmarkt am Dienstag. Der DAX baute seine Verluste im Verlauf noch aus. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Dienstag mit leichten Zuschlägen. In Fernost zeigten sich die Anleger zurückhaltend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit