Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’497 -1.0%  SPI 19’084 -0.8%  Dow 50’669 0.1%  DAX 25’092 -0.3%  Euro 0.9130 -0.2%  EStoxx50 6’055 -0.3%  Gold 4’499 0.9%  Bitcoin 57’618 -1.5%  Dollar 0.7838 -0.4%  Öl 93.9 -1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Swissquote1067586Partners Group2460882Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ende der Rally in Sicht? Attraktive Bewertung treibt Micron-Aktie zu immer neuen Rekorden
Salesforce-Aktie sinkt: Software-Riese verdient zwar mehr, bleibt aber hinter Erwartungen
ServiceNow-Aktie klettert kräftig: "Talent Signature" soll statische Kompetenzlisten ersetzen
Milliardenauftrag aus dem Pentagon: Darum springen die Aktien von Dell und Microsoft an
Snowflake-Aktie springt zweistellig an: Zahlen und Amazon-Deal überzeugen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Nebius Aktie 12955842 / NL0009805522

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

28.05.2026 22:15:03

Nebius to present at BofA Global Technology conference

Nebius
179.90 CHF 13.49%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nebius Group
Nebius to present at BofA Global Technology conference

28-May-2026 / 22:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nebius to present at BofA Global Technology conference

 

Amsterdam, May 28, 2026Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS), the AI cloud company, today announced that Roman Chernin, co-founder and Chief Business Officer, will take part in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2026 Global Technology conference. The session is scheduled for June 3 at 1:20 p.m. (PDT) / 4:20 p.m. (EDT) / 10:20 p.m. (CEST).

The registration link to the live webcast will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://nebius.com/investor-hub.


About Nebius

Nebius, the AI cloud company, is building the full-stack platform for developers and companies to take charge of their AI future — from data and model training to production deployment. Founded on deep in-house technological expertise and operating at scale with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Nebius serves startups and enterprises building AI products, agents and services worldwide.  

Nebius is listed on Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NBIS) and headquartered in Amsterdam.

For more information please visit www.nebius.com


Contacts

Media relations: media@nebius.com

Investor relations: askIR@nebius.com

 


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2335472  28-May-2026 

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Richemont: Luxus-Titel mit Kaufsignal

Richemont sendet gleich doppelt Kaufsignale: Charttechnisch hat die Aktie wichtige Widerstände überwunden, fundamental stützen robuste Zahlen. Die Chancen stehen gut, dass der SMI-Titel das Jahreshoch ins Visier nimmt.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Nebius

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten