Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’247 -0.2%  SPI 18’242 0.1%  Dow 48’977 1.2%  DAX 24’869 1.3%  Euro 0.9281 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’924 1.3%  Gold 4’446 2.7%  Bitcoin 74’575 2.9%  Dollar 0.7918 -0.1%  Öl 61.8 1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Swiss Re12688156Chevron1281709NVIDIA994529Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Rheinmetall345850Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526ExxonMobil808963
Top News
Deutsche Bank Ausblick 2026: Aktien, Zinsen & Märkte bleiben volatil, aber chancenreich
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Patent zeigt mögliche Starlink-Integration
Idorsia-Aktie: Veröffentlichung neuer Studie zu Schlafmittel Daridorexant
VW-Aktie fällt: Volkswagen meldet stark rückläufige Absatzzahlen in den USA
Microsoft-CEO Satya Nadella mahnt pauschale Kritik an künstlicher Intelligenz zu beenden - Aktie wenig bewegt
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Nebius Aktie 12955842 / NL0009805522

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.01.2026 00:00:03

Nebius to offer NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 in US and Europe from H2 2026

Nebius
74.28 CHF 9.40%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nebius Group
Nebius to offer NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 in US and Europe from H2 2026

06-Jan-2026 / 00:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nebius to offer NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 in US and Europe from H2 2026

 

  • Nebius will be among the first NVIDIA Cloud Partners to bring the next-generation accelerated computing platform to market

 

Amsterdam, January 5, 2026Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) will deploy the NVIDIA Rubin platform through Nebius AI Cloud and Nebius Token Factory, unlocking next-generation reasoning and agentic AI capabilities for customers starting H2 2026.

 

Nebius, an NVIDIA Cloud Partner, will be among the first AI cloud providers to offer NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72. Nebius will integrate Vera Rubin NVL72 across its full-stack infrastructure at data centers in the US and Europe, enabling customers to build next-generation AI applications with regional availability and control.

 

Launched at CES 2026, Vera Rubin NVL72 is engineered to serve the demands of complex AI workloads, including agentic, advanced reasoning, and massive-scale mixture-of-experts (MoE) models that push computational limits across long sequences of tokens for multistep problem-solving with the lowest cost per token.

 

Arkady Volozh, founder and CEO of Nebius, said:

 

“We are proud to be one of the first on the market to offer Vera Rubin GPUs as we fuel the next wave of AI innovation. By integrating Vera Rubin into Nebius AI Cloud and our inference platform Nebius Token Factory, we're giving AI innovators and enterprises the infrastructure they need to develop agentic and reasoning AI systems faster and more efficiently.”

 

Dave Salvator, director of accelerated computing products, NVIDIA, said:

 

“Leading in the era of agentic AI requires infrastructure that is purpose-built for scale, performance, reliability and cost efficiency. Nebius’s AI-native infrastructure will enable customers to deploy NVIDIA Rubin–powered AI applications in production with confidence.”

 

The Rubin accelerated computing platform will be available through Nebius AI Cloud and will serve as the computational layer in Nebius Token Factory, complementing existing NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 and NVIDIA Grace Blackwell Ultra NV72 capacity and expanding customers’ choice of platforms optimized for different AI workload profiles.

 

Through Nebius AI Cloud, customers get direct infrastructure access with the same benchmark-validated, bare-metal performance Nebius delivers on existing NVIDIA platforms. Through Nebius Token Factory — an enterprise-ready inference and post-training platform — they can train, distill, and serve open-source models with predictable latency, performance, and cost.

 

Nebius consistently delivers benchmark-aligned performance at scale — and as an NVIDIA Exemplar Cloud Partner, Nebius’ infrastructure is validated against NVIDIA reference architectures and benchmarks. These validations give customers confidence that Rubin-based workloads, whether accessed directly through AI Cloud or via Token Factory, will perform as designed from first availability.

 

About Nebius

Nebius is a technology company building full-stack cloud infrastructure for the global AI industry. Headquartered in Amsterdam and listed on Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NBIS), the company has a global footprint with R&D hubs across Europe, North America, and Israel.

 

Nebius AI Cloud has been built from the ground up for intensive AI workloads. With proprietary software and hardware designed in-house, Nebius gives AI builders the compute, storage, managed services, and tools they need to build, tune, and run their models.

 

Contacts

Investor Relations: askIR@nebius.com

Media Relations: media@nebius.com

 


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2254964  06-Jan-2026 

Nachrichten zu Nebius

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
00:00