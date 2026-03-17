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17.03.2026 16:22:06
Nebius Shares Fall 12% On Convertible Notes Offering And New AI Initiative
(RTTNews) - Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) shares fell 11.64 percent to $114.74, down $15.11 on Tuesday, on the company's new enterprise AI acceleration initiative and its planned $3.75 billion convertible senior notes offering.
The stock is currently trading at $114.74 compared with its previous close of $129.85. Shares opened at $120.10 and traded between $114.62 and $121.50 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume reached about 20.38 million shares, above the average volume of about 13.11 million shares.
Nebius announced the Enterprise Readiness Initiative, a new acceleration program developed with NVIDIA Corporation to help AI-native startups scale products for enterprise deployment, with support from Insight Partners, Accel and Fellows Fund. The program will provide up to six weeks of engineering support focused on inference performance, security and enterprise-scale delivery.
At the same time, the company said it plans to offer $3.75 billion of convertible senior notes, including $2.0 billion due 2031 and $1.75 billion due 2033, with proceeds intended for data center expansion, AI cloud development, GPU procurement and general corporate purposes.
The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $18.31 to $141.10.
Nachrichten zu Nebius
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14:00
|Nebius gives VC-backed growth-stage companies a fast track to enterprise adoption in collaboration with NVIDIA (EQS Group)
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16.03.26
|Nebius teams with NVIDIA to build cloud for robotics and physical AI (EQS Group)
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16.03.26
|Nebius signs new AI infrastructure agreement with Meta (EQS Group)
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16.03.26
|RTS-Wert Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Nebius von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
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11.03.26
|Nvidia strikes $2bn deal with AI cloud provider Nebius (Financial Times)
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10.03.26
|Nebius expands into Asia-Pacific region to support rapid global growth (EQS Group)
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09.03.26
|Nebius names Dan Lawrence to lead expansion in the US as Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Americas (EQS Group)
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03.03.26
|Nebius secures approval for its first gigawatt-scale AI factory (EQS Group)
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Gold, Silber & Minenaktien – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordniveau erreicht und notiert bereits seit mehreren Tagen über 5.000 US-Dollar. Doch profitieren davon auch die Minenaktien? Und ist es für Anleger sinnvoller, direkt Gold zu kaufen oder lieber in Unternehmen zu investieren, die Gold fördern?
Im Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer werfen wir einen Blick auf die wichtigsten Gold- und Silberproduzenten sowie auf spannende Unternehmen rund um die Rohstoffbranche.
Diese Themen besprechen wir im Video:
• Warum der Goldpreis aktuell so stark gestiegen ist
• Die grössten Goldminen der Welt – Newmont und Barrick im Fokus
• Minenaktien vs. physisches Gold – was ist langfristig sinnvoller?
• Welche Risiken Minenbetreiber haben (Politik, Umweltauflagen, hohe Investitionen)
• Chancen bei Royalty- und Streaming-Unternehmen wie Franco-Nevada oder Wheaton Precious Metals
• Warum Kupfer, Stahl und andere Rohstoffe durch Infrastruktur und Digitalisierung immer wichtiger werden
• Welche Branchen zusätzlich profitieren – z.B. Baumaschinenhersteller wie Caterpillar
https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
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