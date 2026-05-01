Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’136 0.8%  SPI 18’551 0.9%  Dow 49’644 0.0%  DAX 24’292 1.4%  Euro 0.9161 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’882 0.0%  Gold 4’639 0.4%  Bitcoin 61’019 2.3%  Dollar 0.7803 -0.2%  Öl 108.0 -5.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Alphabet A29798540Roche149905998Rheinmetall345850
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
EEII-Aktie: Verluste weiten sich aus - Überschuldung zwingt Hauptaktionär zum Handeln
Edelmetall-Rally vorüber? Warum ein Analyst den Silberpreis zwischen 50 und 100 Dollar sieht
HLEE-Aktie: Konzern rutscht tiefer in die roten Zahlen
April 2026: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Commerzbank-Aktie
Studie: Darum sollten Smartphones keinen Platz bei der Arbeit haben
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Nebius Aktie 12955842 / NL0009805522

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

01.05.2026 19:04:45

Nebius Group Stock Rises 12% On Eigen AI Acquisition Deal

Nebius
107.18 CHF -0.18%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) shares gained 11.69 percent to $154.39, rising $16.16 on Friday, after announcing an acquisition aimed at strengthening its AI capabilities.

The stock is currently trading at $154.39, compared to its previous close of $138.23 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $141.10 and has traded in a range of $140.00 to $156.00, with volume reaching 9,870,316 shares.

The company announced an agreement to acquire Eigen AI for approximately $643 million in a cash and stock deal. The acquisition is expected to enhance Nebius's AI cloud platform and inference capabilities, adding advanced optimization technology and research talent.

The stock has traded between $23.25 and $168.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Nachrichten zu Nebius

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten