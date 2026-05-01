Nebius Group Stock Rises 12% On Eigen AI Acquisition Deal

(RTTNews) - Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) shares gained 11.69 percent to $154.39, rising $16.16 on Friday, after announcing an acquisition aimed at strengthening its AI capabilities.

The stock is currently trading at $154.39, compared to its previous close of $138.23 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $141.10 and has traded in a range of $140.00 to $156.00, with volume reaching 9,870,316 shares.

The company announced an agreement to acquire Eigen AI for approximately $643 million in a cash and stock deal. The acquisition is expected to enhance Nebius's AI cloud platform and inference capabilities, adding advanced optimization technology and research talent.

The stock has traded between $23.25 and $168.71 over the past 52 weeks.