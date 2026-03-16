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Nebius Aktie 12955842 / NL0009805522

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16.03.2026 18:44:50

Nebius Group Secures $27 Bln AI Infrastructure Deal With Meta

Nebius
100.80 CHF 11.73%
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(RTTNews) - Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS), a provider of AI infrastructure solutions, on Monday, announced a five-year supply agreement with Meta Platforms, Inc. valued at up to approximately $27 billion.

This deal expands the company's long-term partnership with the tech giant and supports the continued growth of Nebius' core AI cloud business.

Under the agreement, Nebius will provide $12 billion of dedicated AI compute capacity across multiple locations using NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform deployments, with deliveries beginning in early 2027.

Meta has also committed to purchase upto $15 billion of additional available compute capacity across certain upcoming Nebius clusters over the same period.

Nebius' 2026 guidance remains unchanged despite this significant new contract.

NBIS is currently trading at $128.65, up $15.70 or 13.90 percent on the Nasdaq.

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