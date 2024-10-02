Nebius Group provides corporate update

Amsterdam, October 2, 2024 — Following a number of enquiries from potential partners and investors, Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ: NBIS) has appointed Goldman Sachs as exclusive financial advisor to review certain strategic options that would enable the company to accelerate planned investments in its core AI infrastructure business.

Arkady Volozh, founder and CEO of Nebius, said:

“We have a strong cash position of over $2 billion and are already investing in building out our network of GPU clusters. With additional resources, we believe we could do this even faster and on a larger scale, enabling us to further capitalize on substantial growth in demand from AI builders globally.”

We are continuing discussions with the Nasdaq Listing Hearing Panel and Listing Qualifications Staff regarding the optimal timing to reinstate trading in our Class A shares, in order to ensure the smooth resumption of trading and the establishment of an orderly market in our shares. Once we know Nasdaq’s decision regarding the timing, we will be in a position to confirm the date for our investor day. We will keep the market updated.

***

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group is a technology company building full-stack infrastructure to service the explosive growth of the global AI industry, including large-scale GPU clusters, cloud platforms, and tools and services for developers. Headquartered in Amsterdam and listed on Nasdaq, the company has a global footprint with R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

Nebius’s core business is an AI-centric cloud platform built for intensive AI workloads. With proprietary cloud software architecture and hardware designed in-house (including servers, racks and data center design), Nebius gives AI builders the compute, storage, managed services and tools they need to build, tune and run their models.

The group also operates three additional businesses under their own distinctive brands: Toloka – a data partner for all stages of AI development from training to evaluation; TripleTen – a leading edtech platform specialising in reskilling individuals for successful careers in tech; and Avride – one of the world’s most experienced self-driving teams focusing on driverless cars and delivery robots.

To learn more please visit www.nebius.com

***

***

